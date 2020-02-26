There still may be many months before the 2020 holiday season arrives, but Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling already have Christmas on their mind.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actresses are currently developing an ABC Christmas movie together that Garth describes as an “anti-Christmas Christmas movie.”

“We are in development with ABC, co-creating and producing a movie for Christmastime,” Garth, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s not exactly your typical Christmas movie.”

Describing it as “a really fun little film,” Garth adds, “It’s a road trip romp with two women who are in certain places in their lives that have decided that they want to escape Christmas altogether.”

Spelling, 46, previously teased the pair’s upcoming feature on Instagram earlier this month, when she shared a playful pic of the two hard at work behind the scenes of the film.

“Working hard or hardly working? When your bestie is your partner in crime, work is always FUN! @jenniegarth #ChristmasMovieVibes 🎄#yinandyang #lucyandlucille,” she captioned the shot.

Garth and Spelling have been friends for years and when asked about what makes their bond with one another so special, Garth couldn’t help but gush.

“We’ve known each other forever. We really like each other,” she shares. “I think that’s key.”

She adds, “Another thing is we are very different people, so we allow one another to be different and love each other for our differences. I think that in those differences we both have a lot of respect for one another because we don’t need to be just alike to be best friends. I think that’s one of the things that works in our favor.”

Garth, who recently talked to PEOPLE about her heart health, also revealed how she and her former 90210 costar inspire one another to stay healthy.

Describing it as “reciprocal,” Garth reveals, “[Tori’s] very active and she’s much more out of the house then I am, so she inspires me to get out of the house and do things. I feel like I probably inspire her — I’m always making her food when we go to meetings or we’re on the set together.”

She adds, “I’m kind of the food person. I’ll make sure that we’re eating well and she gives me lots of beauty secrets, so it’s back and forth … we try to inspire each other.”