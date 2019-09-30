Jennie Garth and Daughter Luca Bella to Co-Star in Lifetime Movie — Their First Project Together!

Jennie Garth‘s eldest daughter is following in her mom’s acting footsteps.

The BH92010 star and Luca Bella, her 22-year-old daughter with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, will co-star together in Lifetime’s upcoming movie, Your Family or Your Life, the network announced Monday.

Out Nov. 1, the movie follows Dr. Kathy Meyer (Garth) as her world is turned upside down when her husband David (Alexander Carroll) is found dead in their home. Kathy and her daughter April (Bella), suspicious of the suicide note, decide to investigate and soon discover that David had uncovered damaging information exposing a billionaire banker.

Josh Server, Angelica Bridges and Alexandra LeMosle also star.

The movie is part of Lifetime’s fall slate, which includes 25 new movies. Starting Oct. 3 and running through Dec. 21, the new batch of films kicks off with Shocktober in October, followed by Hateful & Grateful in November and concludes with Slay Bells in December.

See the full rundown below (all premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT):

Thursday, Oct. 3: A Working Mom’s Nightmare

Starring Lydia Wilson, Rupert Graves, Tuppence Middleton, Luke Roberts.

Friday, Oct. 4: Smuggling in Suburbia

Starring Darlene Vogel, Monroe Cline, Shelby Yardley, Juliana Destefano, Bret Green, Cole Reinhardt, Zander Grable.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Sinister Seduction

Starring Kristina Klebe, Tanner Buchanan, Sebastian Cabanas, Tommi Rose.

Friday, Oct. 11: Erasing His Dark Past

Starring Laurie Fortier, Michael Welch, Mary Badham, Taylor Blackwell, Al Sapienza.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Psycho BFF

Starring Juliana Destefano, Alexandra Doke, Kate Watson.

Friday, Oct. 18: Sleeping With My Student

Starring Gina Holden, Jessica Belkin, Mitchell Hoog, David Lipper.

Thursday, Oct. 24: Kindred Spirits

Starring Thora Birch, Caitlin Stasey, Sasha Frolova, Macon Blair.

Friday, Oct. 25: Designed to Kill

Starring Jamie Luner, Joshua Hoffman, Linsey Godfrey.

Friday, Nov. 1: Your Family or Your Life

Starring Jennie Garth, Luca Bella, Josh Server, Angelica Bridges, Alexander Carroll, Alexandra LeMosle.

Friday, Nov. 8: Was I Really Kidnapped?

Starring Michelle Mylett, Jacob Blair, Anna Hardwick, Kyle Buchanan.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Amish Abduction

Starring Sara Canning, Steve Byers, Ryan Bruce, Gabrielle Rose.

Friday, Nov. 15: A Daughter’s Plan to Kill

Starring Claire Coffee, Matt Dallas, Jordan Lane Price.

Saturday, Nov. 16: My Sister’s Deadly Secret

Starring Katrina Begin, Diora Baird, Mark Famiglietti, Katie Michels.

Saturday, Nov. 23: My Husband’s Secret Twin

Starring Charlotte Graham, Rick Cosnett, Sofia Mattsson.

Saturday, Dec. 7: He’s Out to Get You

Starring Samaire Armstrong, Rob Mayes.

Five additional titles to be announced for December.