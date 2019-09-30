Jennie Garth and Daughter Luca Bella to Co-Star in Lifetime Movie — Their First Project Together!

Your Family or Your Life, which premieres Nov. 1, is part of Lifetime's fall slate
Jennie Garth‘s eldest daughter is following in her mom’s acting footsteps.
The BH92010 star and Luca Bella, her 22-year-old daughter with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, will co-star together in Lifetime’s upcoming movie, Your Family or Your Life, the network announced Monday.
Out Nov. 1, the movie follows Dr. Kathy Meyer (Garth) as her world is turned upside down when her husband David (Alexander Carroll) is found dead in their home. Kathy and her daughter April (Bella), suspicious of the suicide note, decide to investigate and soon discover that David had uncovered damaging information exposing a billionaire banker.
Josh Server, Angelica Bridges and Alexandra LeMosle also star.
The movie is part of Lifetime’s fall slate, which includes 25 new movies. Starting Oct. 3 and running through Dec. 21, the new batch of films kicks off with Shocktober in October, followed by Hateful & Grateful in November and concludes with Slay Bells in December.
See the full rundown below (all premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT):
Thursday, Oct. 3: A Working Mom’s Nightmare
Starring Lydia Wilson, Rupert Graves, Tuppence Middleton, Luke Roberts.
Friday, Oct. 4: Smuggling in Suburbia
Starring Darlene Vogel, Monroe Cline, Shelby Yardley, Juliana Destefano, Bret Green, Cole Reinhardt, Zander Grable.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Sinister Seduction
Starring Kristina Klebe, Tanner Buchanan, Sebastian Cabanas, Tommi Rose.
Friday, Oct. 11: Erasing His Dark Past
Starring Laurie Fortier, Michael Welch, Mary Badham, Taylor Blackwell, Al Sapienza.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Psycho BFF
Starring Juliana Destefano, Alexandra Doke, Kate Watson.
Friday, Oct. 18: Sleeping With My Student
Starring Gina Holden, Jessica Belkin, Mitchell Hoog, David Lipper.
Thursday, Oct. 24: Kindred Spirits
Starring Thora Birch, Caitlin Stasey, Sasha Frolova, Macon Blair.
Friday, Oct. 25: Designed to Kill
Starring Jamie Luner, Joshua Hoffman, Linsey Godfrey.
Friday, Nov. 1: Your Family or Your Life
Starring Jennie Garth, Luca Bella, Josh Server, Angelica Bridges, Alexander Carroll, Alexandra LeMosle.
Friday, Nov. 8: Was I Really Kidnapped?
Starring Michelle Mylett, Jacob Blair, Anna Hardwick, Kyle Buchanan.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Amish Abduction
Starring Sara Canning, Steve Byers, Ryan Bruce, Gabrielle Rose.
Friday, Nov. 15: A Daughter’s Plan to Kill
Starring Claire Coffee, Matt Dallas, Jordan Lane Price.
Saturday, Nov. 16: My Sister’s Deadly Secret
Starring Katrina Begin, Diora Baird, Mark Famiglietti, Katie Michels.
Saturday, Nov. 23: My Husband’s Secret Twin
Starring Charlotte Graham, Rick Cosnett, Sofia Mattsson.
Saturday, Dec. 7: He’s Out to Get You
Starring Samaire Armstrong, Rob Mayes.
Five additional titles to be announced for December.