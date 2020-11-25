Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Remember Late 90210 Costar Luke Perry's 'Calm, Easy Vibe'

"He had such an impact on the world," Tori Spelling said

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are still grappling with the loss of their longtime friend and late costar, Luke Perry.

In a new episode of their 90210MG podcast, the duo opened up about how they are coping and remembering Perry, who died on March 4, 2019 after suffering a "massive stroke." He was 52.

Looking back on Perry's initial introduction on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Dylan McKay, they touched on the similarities Perry shared with his character — including the way he drew people to him.

"Luke is such an of-the-Earth human being," Garth, 48, said. "That character, you saw a lot of what Luke Perry was ... With Luke, you loved him the minute you met him and you were engaged by his charisma. But it was not, like, over-the-top it was just this calm, easy vibe that he would give off to everyone. I think that Dylan did that too and that's why America and the world fell in love with him."

"He made everyone he talked to feel special, but it was genuine," Spelling, 47, added.

The stars also recalled how hard it was for the entire cast to accept that Perry is gone, sharing that they still struggle to this day.

"It still doesn't feel real," Spelling said, while Garth added, "I still don't accept it, in a weird way."

Perry's death came just months before filming began for the teen drama's reboot, BH90210. At the time, the cast had a particularly difficult time doing the project without him.

"When we first got together for the first promo shoot, there was a moment, it was heartbreaking, where Ian [Ziering] slipped," Spelling recalled. "We were waiting for all of us, and we, you know, we count — it's like when you have kids and you count your kids — there's always eight of us, and you count. Ian turned around and said, 'Where's Luke?' and then I saw him catch himself, and he turned away."

"I could see his heart breaking and he started to cry," she continued. "But it was what we were all thinking though. Like he was just not there. We didn't feel complete, and we still don't."

The cast honored Perry with a special toast during the premiere episode of the reboot, and they recently celebrated the actor on what would have been his 54th birthday in October.