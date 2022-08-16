Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling Honor 'Prolific' 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Denise Dowse After Her Death

"She was like your oldest friend … it was so natural being around her," Garth said of her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Denise Dowse, whose death was announced on Saturday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 10:07 PM
Jennie Garth arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic); Tori Spelling attends the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Denise Dowse arrives at the 26th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Saban Theatre on November 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are paying tribute to their late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Denise Dowse.

On their 90210MG podcast Tuesday, the actresses said they were "so shocked" to hear the news that Dowse had died at age 64 following a battle with "a virulent form of meningitis."

Prior to her death, Dowse portrayed vice principal Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on 90210, alongside Garth and Spelling, who played main characters Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin, respectively.

"This came out of nowhere. It's unbelievable to me and I can't imagine how devastated her family is, her sister, everyone who knew her. It's just shocking news," Garth, 50, said. "These kind of deaths are the hardest, I think."

Spelling, 49, added that Dowse "was so loved [by] everyone, everywhere."

Garth echoed this sentiment, noting how Dowse had "so many fans from so many different shows."

"She was in her prime, and it's so hard," Spelling said.

Denise Dowse as Principal Teasley on Beverly Hills 90210
Fox

They went on to talk about working with Dowse on 90210, as Garth recalled, "There was just something about Denise that was so easy. She was like your oldest friend … it was so natural being around her and working with her."

"She was so easy to work with and so encouraging. She always gave the best hugs on set," Spelling added.

Garth reiterated that Dowse was "such a warm, kind woman [and] a really respected and prolific actress."

During their podcast episode, the actresses also reacted to 90210 costar Ian Ziering's Instagram tribute to Dowse.

Ziering, 54, played Steve Sanders on the show — a character Garth said "worked with [Dowse] probably the most because Steve was always getting into trouble at school."

"I thought what Ian wrote was really beautiful ... because he had so many sassy scenes with her because she really had to hand it to him a lot," Spelling noted.

In his post, Ziering called Dowse's death "so heartbreaking."

"Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was," he wrote. "Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key A."

Thinking about Dowse's passing with respect to the iconic 90's teen drama, Spelling added: "You are frozen in time with her from 30 years ago."

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling Reunited — and Talked 'Finger Thumbs'! — with '90210' Costar Ian Ziering

On Aug. 7, Dowse's sister Tracey shared an update on Instagram that the 90210 alum had been hospitalized and was in a coma due to "a virulent form of meningitis." In the days that followed, fans and friends alike expressed their support for Dowse on social media.

By Aug. 13, Tracey had announced that her sister had sadly died. In the Instagram announcement, Tracey called the 90210 alum "the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member."

Tracey continued, "Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletterto get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Aside from her role on Beverly Hills, 90210, Denise also played Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO's Insecure and Judge Rebecca Damnsen on the CBS drama The Guardian from 2001-2004.

In addition to her extensive TV credits, Denise also has starred in a number of films, including the 2004 musical drama Ray, the 1998 teen dramedy Pleasantville, and 2000's Requiem for a Dream, where she played the mother of Marlon Waynes' character, Tyrone.

Denise also directed the upcoming historical biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which stars Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.

Related Articles
Denise Dowse
'Insecure' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse in Coma Brought on by Meningitis, Says Sister
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Denise Dowse attends the 2022 Pan African Film and Arts Festival - Opening Night Gala Premiere of "Remember Me, The Mahalia Jackson Story" at Directors Guild Of America on April 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
Denise Dowse, ''Beverly Hills, 90210' ' and ''Insecure'' Actress, Dead at 64: 'She is Watching Over Us'
Denise Dowse
'Insecure's' Denise Dowse Receives Support from Viola Davis, Yvonne Orji and More Stars amid Coma
Tori Spelling Marks BFF Jennie Garth's 50th Birthday with '80s Chic Aerobics Photo
Tori Spelling Marks BFF Jennie Garth's 50th Birthday: 'Truly My Sister in This Lifetime'
Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210
The Cast of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' : Where Are They Now?
Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty's Life in Pictures
Celebs Turning 50 in 2022
Jennie Garth Reveals Early-Onset Osteoarthritis Diagnosis
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Says Her Mother Hosted a Party for Prince Charles in the Mansion She Grew Up in
New Girl podcast
From 'New Girl' to 'The Office' : Your Favorite TV Shows That Now Have Rewatch Podcasts
Tori Spelling, Jessica Alba, Jennie Garth
Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Address Jessica Alba's Claim She Couldn't Make Eye Contact on 90210
Tori Spelling; Luke Perry; Jennie Garth
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Remember Late 90210 Costar Luke Perry's 'Calm, Easy Vibe'
Tori Spelling Visits "Extra"
Tori Spelling Says She's 'Really Sad' She's Never Been Asked to Star on 'RHOBH '
jennie-garth
Jennie Garth Says She and Tori Spelling Have 'Been Thru Some S—' in Sassy Birthday Tribute
Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Launch 90210 Podcast 30 Years After Show's Premiere
tori Spelling
Tori Spelling Says Her Oldest Kids Didn't Recognize Her in the Original 'Beverly Hills, 90210'
Ian Ziering and Jessica Alba
Ian Ziering Speaks Out After Jessica Alba Says She Couldn't Make Eye Contact with 90210 Cast