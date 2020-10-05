Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Address Jessica Alba's Claim She Couldn't Make Eye Contact on 90210

Last week, Jessica Alba claimed that while working on the popular series in 1998, she remembered being instructed to avoid looking the show's stars in the eye

In a teaser for their upcoming 90210MG iHeartRadio podcast, the stars discussed the allegation made by Alba, who recently said she "couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members" when she appeared on the drama more than 20 years ago.

Asked if there was any truth to Alba's claim, Garth said she couldn't remember.

"Tori, did you — I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?" asked Garth, 48.

"Why's it all about you?" Spelling, 47, asked with a laugh.

"Well, because I had all the scenes with her," Garth said. "Like, if anybody was, you know, didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would've been me. But I don't remember, because I have the world's worst memory."

Spelling also didn't seem to remember, and wondered "if there was some cool memo that was like going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn't even know."

"Imagine we just thought like guest stars didn't like us," Spelling said, laughing. "They never looked at us! We don't know why! We were so nice!"

Recalling the "vague memories" she had working with Alba, Garth said, "I only remember her being super talented. She was very young and she was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful."

Last week, Alba, 39, appeared on an episode of the web series Hot Ones, in which she answered questions while downing progressively spicier wings. Toward the end of the appearance, host Sean Evans asked about her experiences on popular TV shows as an up-and-coming actress.

The L.A.'s Finest actress then recalled her time as guest star on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1998, playing as a pregnant teen named Leanne. She remembered being instructed to avoid looking the show's stars in the eye.

“On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she said. “Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

After hearing Alba's claim last week, Spelling admitted that she was "mortified" about the allegation.

"I'm not going to lie to you guys, I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that said that she wasn't allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite," said Spelling, who shares five children — Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, and sons Liam, 13, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3 — with husband Dean McDermott.

"Like, I wipe my child's ass with her baby wipes every single day," Spelling said, referencing Alba's Honest Company, which sells baby, beauty and cleaning products. "I'm so upset right now."

It's been 30 years since the original series premiered. To celebrate the show making its milestone TV debut three decades ago, several members of the cast — including Doherty, Spelling, Garth and Green — celebrated the anniversary with tributes on social media on Sunday.

Spelling shared a series of cast photos throughout the years, highlighting the cast member's longtime friendship from the show.

"CHEERS... to 30 years since the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210," she wrote in a lengthy caption. "I love my 90210 sisters and brothers that became family to me. I will love you all forever!"

The actress then gave a shout-out to the show's loyal fans.

"And, I love the fans that truly made this show a piece of television history. You grew up with us. You believed in us. You supported us. You loved us. You cheered us on. Your hearts broke when our hearts broke," she said. "You believed in our fashion choices. You believed in our friendships. You believed whole heartedly in Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Dylan, Steve, Andrea, David, and Donna. And, every other character that graced our zip code."

Spelling continued: "Our fans, this day is truly dedicated to all of you who lived thru our experiences by watching us. You mean the world to us! We are eternally grateful to our fans who have truly become friends to us. We celebrate you today and everyday! Xoxo."

Garth posted a throwback photo of the cast when they first began the show, writing that it "seems like yesterday!"