Tori Spelling Marks BFF Jennie Garth's 50th Birthday: 'Truly My Sister in This Lifetime'

"You are more beautiful today than you were 30 years ago," Tori Spelling wrote for her Beverly Hills, 90210 and Mystery Girls costar Jennie Garth's 50th birthday on Sunday

The girls of Beverly Hills, 90210 are all grown up.

Jennie Garth celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday with a little help from her longtime BFF and Mystery Girls costar Tori Spelling, who shared a truly '80s chic photo of the two of them in full spandex to mark the occasion.

"She can kick.. she can stretch… she's 50!" Spelling, 48, began her caption, referencing Molly Shannon's beloved Saturday Night Live character, Sally O'Malley.

"Sally O'Malley… oops I mean Jennifer Eve Garth you truly embody a human where a number is simply a number," she continued. "You are more beautiful today than you were 30 years ago. You are an amazing inspiring woman. Such a great mom. You are my Mom mentor for sure. I love you so much. You are truly my sister in this lifetime. Xo."

After starring together on the spin-off BH90210 in 2019, Spelling and Garth opened up about their longtime friendship to PEOPLE as they launched their 9021OMG podcast in 2020.

"Sometimes friends can come and go, but we've been friends for thirty years. We've gone through decades of change as women, we're moms now and it's really the one relationship that has stayed all this time!" Spelling said of their 90210 fame in the '90s, adding: "Fans always say to us, 'We can't believe you're actually best friends.' "

Garth admitted at the time that she didn't think she'd "seen a single episode all the way through," adding: "But sometimes I'll have it on in the background on the TV when I'm cooking. I see all those youngsters on the TV. I remember those really important connections and friendships that we all had- and all the fun we all had."