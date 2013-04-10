Jenni Rivera Will Appear in Final Season of I Love Jenni

Jenni Rivera fans will get a final look at the late singing sensation-turned-reality star when her show I Love Jenni returns.

The final season on mun2 will include six episodes shot before Rivera’s death in a plane crash in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on Dec. 9, 2012.

The first episode (Sunday, 9 p.m. ET) will show Rivera co-hosting her radio show, Contacto Directo Con Jenni Rivera, with her sister Rosie as they answer questions from callers about the drama in her life.

“We also see Jenni as she prepares to attend a Latin radio awards ceremony – winning more than a few awards before heading home that night,” says a statement from mun2, which airs the bilingual show that also made Rivera’s family members TV stars.

“Daughter Jacqui shares the episode,” the statement adds, “as we see her unveiling her new apartment to her mother for the first time. Jacqui wants to show her mom how great she, her husband and daughter Jaylah are doing, and plans a dinner in the new apartment for Jenni. Jacqui calls on her family for help in planning this first big dinner as a newlywed.”

The final season of I Love Jenni will also follow her family as they grieve and come to terms with life without the singer, who sold more than 25 million albums before her shocking death.

Rivera’s memoir, Unbreakable, is set to be published in both Spanish and English in July.