Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley‘s ex-boyfriend has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Thomas Lippolis was charged with third-degree extortion, the Toms River Police Department in New Jersey confirmed in a press release.

Farley, 32, claimed that Lippolis had attempted to extort $25,000 from her “in exchange for not divulging secrets to the media,” according to the press release.

“This information had been given to Farley through her publicist who had initially received a phone call from Lippolis demanding money.”

After looking into the allegations, Toms River Police arrested Lippolis and charged him with extortion. It is not clear at this time if Lippolis had retained a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Lippolis and Farley dated for nearly a year over a decade ago.

Following his arrest, Farley opened up about the incident, thanking the police department for taking action.

“I would like to applaud the Toms River Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism, expedited response time and unwavering attention to detail that resulted in an immediate arrest after I was the target of a serious crime,” Farley told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel fortunate to have the support of law enforcement of this caliber by my side, which has thankfully kept me and my children safe from those who have sought to victimize me.”

“While I am unable to comment any further in light of the ongoing investigation, I offer to you that I will share more once this matter is concluded, but in the meantime ask that you please respect the private of these legal matters so that the authorities may properly conduct their business operations,” Farley told the outlet.

Lippolis’ arrest comes in the midst of Farley’s split with her husband Roger Mathews.

Last week, Farley filed a restraining order against Matthews, 43, after the estranged couple got into an argument on Dec. 13.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram overnight, including several filmed in the back of a police car, Mathews alleged the Jersey Shore star was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatened to call the cops while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews said he called the police himself and after they left, he went out to record a podcast with a friend, then returned home and went to sleep without interacting with Farley. He alleges that he was woken up by police at 2 a.m. and removed from his home after being informed that Farley had contacted the judge and filed a restraining order against him.

On Friday morning, Farley responded via a statement from her rep posted on Instagram:

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

After nearly three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on September 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.