Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Steps Out with Snooki After Split News for The Situation's Wedding Shower

Getting by with a little help from her friends.

Just days after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly 3 years, Jenni “JWoww” Farley joined Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi for the wedding shower lunch of their close friend and Jersey Shore costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on Saturday.

The close pals also brought their daughters to the event, held at Osteria Cucina Rustica restaurant in Marlboro, New Jersey, in celebration of Sorrentino and his fiancée Lauren Pesce. The couple got engaged in April.

Farley and Polizzi’s daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, both 4, were all smiles as they posed together at the soirée.

The 32-year-old captioned her photo of the pair, “The best of friends,” while Polizzi, 30, joked, “Here’s a pic of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young.” She added the hashtag for the wedding, “#TheHitchuation.”

Polizzi also shared a photo of the two girls making faces at the camera, and the resemblance to their reality star mothers is striking. “Why are they us tho?” Polizzi wrote.

In a separate video, Farley captured Meilani and Giovanna pretending to fight. Laughing as she watched them, Farley told Polizzi, “Us in Vegas.” She captioned it, “Deleted scenes of Vegas @jerseyshore @snooki fight round 16.”

Other Jersey Shore cast members in attendance included Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

The event marked the first time Farley has been seen in public since the news broke on Thursday that she filed for divorce from her husband Roger Matthews.

Though Farley has yet to speak out about the split, Matthews, 43, addressed the situation in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday, vowing to win his wife back. “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

Mathews then went on to tell his followers — some of whom he said were “bloodthirsty bastards that have to know what’s going on” — of his plan to “win back” Farley.

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he passionately said. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

Farley and Mathews also have a son together, Greyson Valor, 2.

“We’re in counseling so there is hope,” continued Mathews, before finishing the video, saying, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”