Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Her Boyfriend Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors After VMAs: 'Just a Burger'

The Jersey Shore family isn’t expanding anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her boyfriend, 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, swiftly shut down rumors that they’re expecting a baby together.

The speculation was sparked after Farley, 34, attended the 2019 MTV VMAs wearing a fitted yellow dress. She was also seen resting her hand on her belly in certain shots.

After a fan commented on one of Farley’s Instagram posts wondering if the reality star was “sneaky preggas,” Farley responded, “nope just a burger,” adding a couple of crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

Carpinello, who attended the award show alongside Farley, also denied the rumors.

“Jenni is NOT pregnant,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Stop being idiots.”

Farley filed for divorce from ex Roger Mathews last September after almost three years of marriage. The exes share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

She has been dating Carpinello since April and addressed the relationship on-camera for the first time in a recent teaser for this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I am having lots of sex,” she said with a grin as footage rolled of the two kissing.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.