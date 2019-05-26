Jenni 'JWoww' Farley on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Relationship Drama: 'I Can't Really Judge'

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jenni “JWoww” Farley never knows what to expect with it comes to her costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s personal life. She knows there’s a lot of drama, but she’s also not one to judge.

“As much as I try to judge his drama, I had a little drama,” the Jersey Shore star, 33, told PEOPLE, referencing her split with her estranged husband Roger Mathews. “I can’t really judge that much, but I just wish him the best. As of right now, I think he’s doing really well. That doesn’t mean he will next week, we’ll see.”

Recently, Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley was taken into custody in Nevada on suspicion of domestic battery. The pair’s 13-month-old daughter Ariana Sky remains under the care of his family, a source told PEOPLE.

Harley’s arrest comes four months after Ortiz-Magro, 33, filed a police report against her following an alleged violent altercation during a New Year’s Eve Party.

Meanwhile, Farley has been through her fair share of feuding, having accused Mathews of physical and emotional abuse, of which he has denied. She’s also blasted his co-parenting abilities. However, she says she and Mathews are on good terms now.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable. I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now,” she said. “There’s always going to be drama because you have two people that are very hard headed, and we have two kids together. At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

The mother of two added, “We’re doing really well though. My biggest thing is to keep it off social media.”

Since she split from Mathews, Farley has moved on with her professional wrestler boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. On Saturday, the couple attended an All Elite Wrestling event at MGM Grand in Las Vegas before wrapping up the evening at Hakkasan.

Clearly happy, Farley and Carpinello, 24, recalled the early days of their relationship in late February at Disneyland. However, it was when Carpinello spent time with Farley’s 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, at Sea World that she saw something special in her man.

“He spent about 2½ hours in the lazy river with my daughter with his sister and my girlfriend. I gave up at that point. I was like a shriveled prune and they literally were doing laps and it Meilani’s best day of her life,” Farley recalled.

“That’s how she forever remembers him. She’s like, ‘Do you want to race with me in the pool again?’ So, it’s just stuff like that. He allowed me to take a break, take a step back and he was all my friends hanging out,” she added.

Farley isn’t shy about including her kids — Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson — in their romance.

“I’ve spent a lot of time around the kids,” Carpinello said. “They like me very much.”