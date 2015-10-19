The newlyweds are already parents to 15-month old daughter Meilani Alexandra

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Is All Smiles After Announcing Pregnancy at Wedding

These newlyweds take the cake!

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews were spotted returning to their hotel after their New Jersey nuptials on Sunday.

Farley, 29, had changed out of her wedding gown and was wearing a white velour tracksuit with their wedding date emblazoned on the back.

Mathews, 40, was still dressed in his tuxedo, and both carried uneaten tiers of their cake.

“Our wedding was everything we could have dreamed of and more. It is hard for me to determine which was my most favorite moment because there were so many WOW factors to our wedding,” Farley told PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2012 while filming their MTV Jersey Shore spin-off, Snooki & JWoww, also announced during the wedding they are expecting their second child. They are already parents to daughter Meilani Alexandra, 15 months.

“We wanted to announce to all of our guests that we are expecting, and [our wedding planner] Robynne surprised us with her idea of the photo blown up and Meilani being wheeled out in a flowered wagon by Angela’s Fantasy Creations,” Farley continued.

She added that the couple got emotional while breaking the news to their family and friends: “Roger and I both cried when we saw the announcement. This was one of the best days of our life.”

The reality star and Mathews started dating in 2010 while Farley was filming season 3 of Jersey Shore.

Her former castmates attended the wedding and shared a few snapshots on social media.