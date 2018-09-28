From Finding Love at the Shore to Divorce: Looking Back at JWoww and Roger Mathews' Relationship

It’s been a wild journey for Jenni “Jwoww” Farley and her husband Roger Matthews.

After nearly three years of marriage, on Sept. 12, the Jersey Shore star, 32, filed for divorce from Mathews, 43, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

While Farley has yet to comment, Mathews went on to confirm the news, vowing to win his wife back.

Here’s a look back at their relationship.

2010: Romance Blossoms

The pair first began dating in 2010 after meeting in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, while Farley was filming the first season of Jersey Shore.

In an interview with Zap2it in 2013, Farley admitted that when they first met, Mathews didn’t make the biggest impression: He was just “one of the faces in the crowd, like, ‘What’s up, hi, goodbye,’ ” she said.

September 2012: Engaged

After over two years of dating, Matthews popped the question after the couple went skydiving, presenting the star with a pink and white diamond engagement ring that boasts roughly 7.5 carats. At the time, Farley was filming her MTV spin-off, Snooki & JWoww.

“[Roger’s] dad is dying for us to get married,” Farley told PEOPLE just a few months before Matthews proposed. “He wants grandchildren. He texts me almost every day for that.”

“There’s no rush, no trophy for being first. But do we want to get married? Oh yeah. Absolutely,” Mathews remarked.

“I just want a big ring,” Farley added. “That’s all I care about — a big ring.”

July 2014: First Comes Love, then Comes Baby!

A year and a half after the couple got engaged, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Meilani Alexandra.

“She is here! 7 lbs., 13 oz. Words can’t describe what looking into your child’s eyes can do to you. I’m humbled,” Mathews announced via Twitter.

“Jenni and Roger are so excited to welcome the newest guidette to the world,” Farley’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “Meilani and her parents are doing great and are happy and healthy. Meilani is already looking to trade her baby bottle for barbells.”

October 2015: Wedding Bells

The duo tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together in front of a group of family and friends that included her Jersey Shore costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, as well as Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter.

“Our wedding was everything we could have dreamed of and more,” Farley told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s hard for me to determine which was my most favorite moment because there were so many WOW factors to our wedding.”

And while the couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family members, they decided to make one more happy announcement: they were expecting baby number two.

May 2016: Family of Four

The couple’s second child, son Greyson Valor Mathews, arrived on May 5, 2016.

“So blessed to welcome our precious son,” Farley wrote on Instagram. “He arrived healthy at 6:03pm tonight and the most beautiful part is Roger got to deliver him with our doctor. Our family is complete!”

Added Mathews, “What an amazing experience to literally witness the miracle of life from the very onset. He’s our little man, our perfect bundle of joy, the baby brother to an anxious little girl ready to met her Bubba. What a ride this this thing called life is ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the love and support for our newest chapter. We are blessed and we pray health and happiness finds you in reading this.”

Sept 2018: It’s Over

On Sept. 14, two days after Farley filed for divorce, Mathews posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “Sometimes we must find ourselves within ourselves. Finding yourself doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means coming to terms with shortcomings within yourself for the greater good. Not just the greater good of yourself. The greater good of those you care the most about.”

“Takes a lot of vulnerability and being able to accept shortcomings and that you were wrong even if your heart was in the right place. I still like me, just need to be a better me cause it ain’t just about me. Time. It’s the one thing we can’t get back. I’ve squandered some. Crawling into a hole or feeling bad for yourself never fixed s—…”

And just hours after news broke of their split, Mathews turned to Instagram to explain what happened and promised he was “not done fighting” for his marriage.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in the emotional video. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he added. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad. We’re in counseling, so there is hope.”