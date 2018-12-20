Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Says She 'Can't Control Her Emotions' in 911 Call

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed a restraining order against her estranged husband Roger Mathews after the two got into an argument last week — and in a 911 call from the incident, he can be heard telling their children that their mother “can’t control her emotions.”

In audio of the recording obtained by PEOPLE and first posted by RadarOnline, an Ocean County dispatcher relays Mathews’ account to an operator at Toms River Police Department in New Jersey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Him and his wife are … in the middle of getting divorced,” says the dispatcher. “She’s making up all kinds of stuff. She’s threatening to throw him out and call the cops.”

In the background, Mathews can be heard talking talking to the couple’s daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2.

“Mommy can’t control her emotions,” he tells them.

The operator then asks if there are any firearms in the home.

“There is, but nobody is doing any weapons,” Mathews says. “[They’re] all registered firearms to me … in a safe.”

“It’s not on that level,” he continues. “The point is she’s going to wait until I leave and call the police and make up some crazy story. This is her M.O. and I’m just ensuring that she cannot do that.”

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Spends Time with Their Son Days After She Filed Restraining Order

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

In a series of videos posted on Instagram Dec. 14, including several filmed in the back of a police car, Mathews, 43, alleged Farley, 32, was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatened to call the cops while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews said he called the police himself and after they left, he went out to record a podcast with a friend, then returned home and went to sleep without interacting with Farley. He alleges that he was woken up by police at 2 a.m. and removed from his home after being informed that Farley had contacted the judge and filed a restraining order against him.

Farley responded via a statement from her rep posted on Instagram:

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

“She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children,” the statement continues. “While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni’s favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni’s decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time.”

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals She Almost Divorced Roger Mathews Once Before Finally Filing

A spokesperson for the Toms River Police Department also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that police were dispatched to the couple’s home at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday “for a civil matter.”

“Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location,” said the spokesperson.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Farley told authorities Mathews was harassing her by filming her without her consent.

In response to TMZ’s story, a rep for Farley told PEOPLE: “Jenni felt as if she was being baited into arguments so she would get upset and as soon as she would, he would turn his camera on. It’s antagonistic.”

Mathews had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, he told officers he “began recording the incident on his cell phone in fear that [she] would make false accusations regarding [his behavior.”

According to the police report, Farley told officers that Mathews called her a “piece of s— mother” and was threatening to post videos of her on the internet to “show everyone what a terrible mother she is.” She alleged that Mathews “frequently records her with his cell phone, threatening to post it to the internet,” according to the report.

Farley “feels harassed by Mr. Mathews’ continued disparaging comments and continued threats that he will post unfavorable videos of [her] to the internet,” reads the report.

According to the report, Farley told officers she did not wish to seek a temporary restraining order and Mathews left the residence, announcing that he would be returning later that night. Shortly afterwards, the officers were dispatched back to the home, where Farley “stated that she had changed her mind about seeking a temporary restraining order, and now wished to obtain one.”

Mathews’ “weapons, including firearms, firearms identification card, and ammunition” were seized after he was served with the order, according to the report.

Farley’s best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi previously hinted at harassment allegations while defending her on Instagram last week.

“You shouldn’t taunt her and film her on your phone trying to get a rise out of her to use it for court,” she wrote in her initial caption to a post defending Farley, which was later edited.

The incident came three months after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, citing irreconcilable differences. In the wake of the split, the exes continued to spend time together as a family, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October and dressing up in matching costumes for Halloween.

In his emotional Instagram videos, Mathews accused his wife of using their children as “pawns” and claimed Farley agreed to discuss their divorce on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore for an additional $70,000. (MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

It’s been a rough week for the MTV star. On Wednesday, her ex-boyfriend Thomas Lippolis was arrested and charged with third-degree extortion, the Toms River Police Department confirmed in a press release. Farley claimed that Lippolis had attempted to extort $25,000 from her “in exchange for not divulging secrets to the media,” according to the release.