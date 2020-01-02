Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reflects on the Past Year and Defends Her 'Edited' Persona on Jersey Shore

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is looking forward to a year of change in 2020.

On New Years Day, the reality star shared photos from her lowkey celebration the night before with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello and her children Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews. In the lengthy caption, Farley, 33, called the past year “one for the books.”

“You guys get to see a tiny piece of me on tv and through social media,” she wrote. “I don’t post much about my everyday life because I find it…well…everyday lol. I forget that maybe my followers do enjoy Updates (side note: love you all.. especially the hating ones).”

“Speaking about haters 😈 I’m 34 with 2 kids,” she continued. “I’ve Literally Been puked, pooped and peed on (by my kids and some friends LOL) and have thicker skin than most… so when ‘Tammy’ from Alabama (no offense Tammy) says I’m this bully who changed over the last 10 years.. I laugh and roll my eyes because Tammy has no f— clue.”

Farley went on to say that although how she’s portrayed on television “can sometimes suck,” she will always keep it real, “even if that means I come off wild in an episode.”

“Some of the scenes you see are condensed because there’s only so many minutes in an episode. Also, Sometimes…I’m just a bitch 🤭🤷🏽‍♀️,” she said. “But no Tammy, I haven’t changed and as I reflect back on my past year… I am Proud AF of myself.”

“I wouldn’t be where I am today w/out personal growth, friends, family and yes even 24… because again, you saw a glimpse in my Relationship on tv when we were 6 Weeks in and you haven’t really seen it since,” she added, with “24” being a reference to Carpinello, 25.

Farley concluded the post, “As a mother of two and a will that will never break, I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved… To be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone. Now reflecting on the ehhh… ✂️ ✂️ snipsnip. That’s it. Cut them out and move on. 2020 should bring on positivity and greatness… And also redemption 😬.”

Carpinello showed his support for Farley in the comments section, writing, “I love you ❤️.”

In December, PEOPLE confirmed that Farley and Carpinello had gotten back together after a very public split in October following an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that showed Carpinello getting a little too close to Farley’s costar Angelina Pivarnick.

Farley started dating the professional wrestler last spring, but in October the reality show aired footage of him wrapping his arm around Pivarnick’s waist in a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out.

After the episode aired, Farley split from Carpinello and called both him and Pivarnick, 33, out for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” Farley continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello apologized for his actions on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

In late November, Farley started liking his Instagram photos again, and in early December, PEOPLE confirmed the two were back together

That same month, Carpinello dedicated a loving post in her honor — seemingly showing that the pair had reconciled.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” he wrote. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.”

Farley also posted a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story at the time, writing, “Missing your face while you’re away.”