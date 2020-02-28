JWoww Admits She 'Threw' Boyfriend Zack Carpinello 'to a Pack of Wolves' on Jersey Shore

Jenni “JWoww” Farley learned a hard lesson when she brought her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Reflecting on their time together filming the show, Farley told PEOPLE Now that she didn’t properly prepare Carpinello for the ups and downs of appearing on a reality TV show — which ultimately led to the temporary downfall of their relationship.

“I realize that after looking back at the show, I forgot what it was like to introduce someone to these guys and how intimidating it might be,” she said. “And how intimidating 30 cameras might be in your face. I kind of just threw him to a pack of wolves. My roommates are great, but you never know how it’s going to turn out. It didn’t turn out great for us.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, started dating the professional wrestler, 25, last spring, but their relationship was tested when an October episode of the reality show aired footage of him getting a little too close for comfort with Angelina Pivarnick, 33.

After the episode aired, Farley split from Carpinello and called both him and Pivarnick out for their behavior.

Carpinello apologized for his actions on Instagram, and within a month the two were spotted spending time together again. In December, PEOPLE confirmed the two had reconciled.

Moving forward, Farley said she plans to keep her relationship off the show.

“I just realize that if I want to have this relationship that I hold near and dear to me, I have to remove him from the situation of filming,” she said.

The reality star has two kids with ex-husband Roger Mathews: daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.