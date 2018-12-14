Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files Restraining Order Against Ex Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed a restraining order against her husband Roger Mathews after the two got into an argument on Thursday night.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram overnight, including several filmed in the back of a police car, Mathews, 43, alleged the Jersey Shore star was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatened to call the cops while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews said he called the police himself and after they left, he went out to record a podcast with a friend, then returned home and went to sleep without interacting with Farley. He alleges that he was woken up by police at 2 a.m. and removed from his home after being informed that Farley, 32, had contacted the judge and filed a restraining order against him.

On Friday morning, Farley responded via a statement from her rep posted on Instagram:

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

“She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children,” the statement continues. “While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni’s favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni’s decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time.”

A spokesperson for the Toms River Police Department also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that police were dispatched to the couple’s home at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday “for a civil matter.”

“Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location,” said the spokesperson.

The incident comes three months after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, citing irreconcilable differences. In the wake of the split, the exes — who share daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2 — continued to spend time together as a family, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October and dressing up in matching costumes for Halloween.

In his emotional Instagram videos, Mathews accused his wife of using their children as “pawns” and claimed Farley agreed to discuss their divorce on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore for an additional sum of money. (MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“She’s made my children pawns in this — literally made them pawns, something I would never do to her, ever,” he said. “I have no choice but to just be honest and open. I got nothing to lose, I got nothing to hide. You’re gonna see about our divorce on Jersey Shore, you know why? Because my wife told me — my ex-wife told me — when we were in counseling that she’s negotiating a side-deal. I think she said she wanted $70,000 … to talk about our divorce on the upcoming season. Everything is about money with her. All I want is time with my children, that’s all I want.”

“My ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me,” he continued, crying. “My daughter, the look in her eyes. … Because her mother can’t wait until they go to sleep to have a disagreement. She has to do it in front of them … the misunderstanding she had towards her dad, and hitting me in the butt because I upset her mother, because her mother can’t control her emotions.”

In his final video, Mathews slammed his “hate-filled” ex.

“Not allowed to speak to my children, not allowed to go get clothes … I miss my kids, man,” he said. “It’s just wrong.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple’s split came as a surprise.

“Roger was always supporting her at events, nights out or any place she needed to be,” the source said. “I don’t think she will find anyone who’s more devoted to her than Roger is. You can see how much he loves his kids and what a good father he is. Hopefully they work out their differences.”