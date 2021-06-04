Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She Hasn't Started Wedding Planning: 'Just Living Our Best Engaged Life'

Jenni "JWoww" Farley isn't in too much of a rush to walk down the aisle.

The Jersey Shore star and her fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello, who got engaged in February, have yet to begin planning for their wedding, she said in an interview with Page Six.

"I really thought I was gonna dive right in and I looked at Zack the other day and I was like, 'We haven't even begun. Like, we haven't even started,'" said Farley, 36. "So I feel like we're just living our best engaged life and taking it slow."

She continued, "I also do want to see how COVID kind of unravels 'cause I don't want to do the masks at the wedding or have, like, a limit. So I just want to see how, like, weddings start to unfold and how people and venues start to book them to see how we're gonna have one."

Farley and Carpinello, who have been together since April 2019, announced their engagement in March, about a month after the professional wrestler popped the question.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton," she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The sweet announcement featured two photos of the couple celebrating with champagne at the top of the Empire State Building. In one, Farley's massive ring is on display as she rests her hand on Carpinello's chest.

"You're my forever," Carpinello, 26, commented.

During a recent interview with PeopleTV's Reality Check, Farley opened up about including her fiancé on the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, noting that she was excited for fans to get to know him better.

"You'll see in the preview, there's a big wrestling match where he's able to get all the boys involved, which was incredible," the reality star said. "And on top of that, the kids actually came on the vacation as well."

"It was truly a legitimate family vacation," she added.

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews for nearly three years before their split in 2018. They share two children, daughter Meilani Alexandra, 6, and son Greyson Valor, 5.