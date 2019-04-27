Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Cuddles Up to New 24-Year-Old Boyfriend in Couple's Instagram Debut

Jenni “JWoww” Farley definitely isn’t hiding her new boyfriend anymore!

One day after PEOPLE confirmed the Jersey Shore star is dating 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, the couple jetted off for a romantic getaway together.

Farley shared several photos and videos of herself heading to Universal’s Harry Potter world in Florida with Carpinello on Saturday. In one selfie, Farley smiles as the camera while a sunglass-wearing Carpinello keeps his eyes on the road.

But as they started to hit traffic, Carpinello and Farley took the opportunity to cuddle while jamming out to some music.

“Stuck in traffic trying to get to Harry Potter World,” Farley wrote on a video of herself getting a kiss on the forehead from her new boyfriend.

Jenni Farley and Zack Carpinello

While Farley seems open about sharing her budding relationship on social media, she spent months teasing the new romance without revealing Carpinello’s identity.

Last week, she posted a video of herself riding in a car with her new man, showing only his arm.

Jwoww/Instagram

“Face hurts from smiling,” she captioned the video.

At the time, Farley’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the MTV star had “moved on.”

On Wednesday, she posted an intimate photo of her and her boyfriend in bed, though she didn’t reveal his face.

Jwoww/Instagram

The steamy pic came after Farley publicly confirmed the relationship — but didn’t identify Carpinello by name. During a live appearance Wednesday on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Joey Camasta’s podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Farley, 34, said she was dating a 24-year-old man.

When asked his name, Farley responded “24,” according to The Asbury Park Press. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’ “

JWoww/Instagram

“He’s very handsome, by the way,” added Polizzi, 31. “Jenni has been going through some s— but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

In response to the news, Farley’s ex Roger Mathews told the New York Post‘s Page Six he’s “very happy” for his ex.

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September after almost three years of marriage. Though they continued to spend time together as a family in the months that followed, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October, the relationship took a downward turn in December, when Farley filed for a restraining order against him after the two got into an argument.

A month later, she accused Mathews of physical and emotional abuse in a lengthy statement shared on her personal website. She also released footage that allegedly showed Mathews attacking her. Mathews denied the allegations.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time, Farley said she decided to speak out against Mathews for the sake of their kids.

“In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset,” she said. “My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids.”

Since then, the estranged couple has reunited to spend time with their daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, on Easter.