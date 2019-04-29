Jenni “JWoww” Farley is putting her ex Roger Mathews on blast.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Sunday, the Jersey Shore star, 33, called out Mathews for leaving their two children — daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2 — at home so that he could allegedly “rage” with friends.

“When you find out on Wednesday your kids will be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it’s been planned ‘for months,’ ” Farley wrote along with four rolling eyes emojis, according to a screenshot captured by E! News. “Yeahhhh ok. Loving all your ‘dad posts.’ “

Her message continued, “Please keep over posting…really shows how involved you are.”

Mathews had no comment.

A day prior, Mathews, 43, posted a video on Instagram of himself in a car with a handful of friends.

“Had this night planned for a few months now,” he wrote Saturday along with the Instagram video. “Kids are enjoying a sleepover with my best friends kids @fitmom_meg and Dads going to see @louiedevito tonight with some 20 year friends @jamiemalloy35 @dannycars13 @maximillian143 @aimeedanger @chrissyjules Rare dad night out. Leeeeeeets goo.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September after almost three years of marriage. Though they continued to spend time together as a family in the months that followed, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October, the relationship took a downward turn in December, when Farley filed for a restraining order against him after the two got into an argument.

A month later, she accused Mathews of physical and emotional abuse in a lengthy statement shared on her personal website. She also released footage that allegedly showed Mathews attacking her. Mathews denied the allegations.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time, Farley said she decided to speak out against Mathews for the sake of their kids.

“In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset,” she said. “My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Farley shared several photos and videos of herself and her new man, 24-year-old Zack Clayton Carpinello, at Universal’s Harry Potter World in Florida.

During a live appearance Wednesday on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Joey Camasta’s podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Polizzi gave her two cents about their budding romance.

“He’s very handsome, by the way,” said Polizzi, 31. “Jenni has been going through some s— but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”