Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Splits from Boyfriend After He Hits on Costar: Reports

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has reportedly split from boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Faley, 33, ended the relationship one day after she said she felt “hurt” and “disrespected” watching Carpinello flirt with Angelina Pavernick during Thursday night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, according to E! and TMZ.

Reps for Farley and MTV did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

During the episode, Carpinello was seen getting handsy with her fellow castmate at a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out.

Carpinello, whom the cast nicknamed “24” due to his age, tightly wrapped his hand around Pavernick’s waist and touched her bottom in the club, and later, put his hand on her leg.

After watching the episode, Farley wrote a scathing Instagram post about the incident, calling out both Pavernick and Carpinello for their behavior.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” she continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Farley and Carpinello began dating in April after the reality star split husband Roger Mathews.

Carpinello last shared a photo with Farley on Wednesday, calling her his “best friend” as they spent a day together in Santa Monica.