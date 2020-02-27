Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Has 'Hope' That Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Will Return to Jersey Shore

Jenni “JWoww” Farley isn’t convinced Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is truly over.

She and a handful of her Jersey Shore castmates stopped by PEOPLE Now on Thursday, when she addressed Polizzi’s decision to retire from the hit MTV reality show after the current season.

“We haven’t filmed the new season yet either, so I feel like there’s still hope,” said Farley, 34. “There is still hope!”

While Polizzi shook her head no, both Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino said they agreed with Farley’s prediction.

“I’m going to second that with my sister JWoww,” said Sorrentino, 37.

“I’m going to third that!” added Guadagnino, 32.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Polizzi, 32, announced her exit from Jersey Shore on Dec. 6, 2019, during an episode of her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, explaining that being away from her kids while filming was “really, really hard.” She also said the show was “getting so dramatic” and that she didn’t like how she was being portrayed.

Image zoom Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV

While speaking to PeopleNow, Polizzi said the birth of her 8-month-old son Angelo James heavily influenced her decision to step away from the show. She also shares daughter Giovanna Marie, 5, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 7, with husband Jionni LaValle.

“It’s just really hard on me, especially having my third baby,” she said. “I just need to be in the right mindset and that’s just being with my kids right now.”

And while Polizzi will certainly be missed, the cast is confident they will all stay close friends.

“The group chat is lit,” Sorrentino said.