Jennette McCurdy Says Her Brothers Have Been 'Supportive' of Her Memoir Detailing Mom's Abuse

After Jennette McCurdy published her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, the 30-year-old former child star revealed her brothers have been cheering her on.

When asked brothers, Dustin, Marcus and Scott McCurdy, needed time to process the book's title, the iCarly alum told The Hollywood Reporter: "Not at all."

"My brothers have been so supportive, so understanding. They get the title, to put it simply," she said.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post via Getty

McCurdy's mother died in 2013 from cancer — something the actress has both celebrated and grieved.

In the memoir, McCurdy details her mother's abusive nature, from instilling eating disorders in McCurdy and forcing her to act to even showering her daughter until adolescence.

Because of McCurdy's tumultuous relationship with her mother, the title was always a non-negotiable. And McCurdy wants readers to know that she means it.

"It was also a title that I knew I wanted early on. I wanted something that was bold and also something that I meant sincerely," she said. "I would never use a bold and attention-grabbing title if it weren't authentic. I would never do it if it were just coming from a flippant place. That's not my approach to humor."

Brian Kimsley

The title has been scrutinized by some readers and applauded by others. "I knew that anybody who had experienced parental abuse would understand the title, and anybody who had a sense of humor would understand the title," she continued.

In the memoir, McCurdy recounts her time on Nickelodeon from despising her work on iCarly to her long-rumored feud with Sam & Cat costar Ariana Grande. The now-retired actress told PEOPLE her childhood was mainly attempts to placate her mother — especially when it came to accepting Hollywood roles.

"My mom had always dreamt of being a famous actor and she became obsessed with making me a star," she said. "I felt like my job was to keep the peace. And I wanted to make my mom happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

I'm Glad My Mom Died has sold out on Amazon and most other retailers since its release. Hardcover copies are now available to preorder for restock, though e-copies can be downloaded immediately.