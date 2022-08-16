People.com Entertainment TV Jennette McCurdy Says Her Brothers Have Been 'Supportive' of Her Memoir Detailing Mom's Abuse "They get the title, to put it simply," McCurdy said of her siblings "understanding" why she wrote a book called I'm Glad My Mom Died By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 02:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email After Jennette McCurdy published her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, the 30-year-old former child star revealed her brothers have been cheering her on. When asked brothers, Dustin, Marcus and Scott McCurdy, needed time to process the book's title, the iCarly alum told The Hollywood Reporter: "Not at all." "My brothers have been so supportive, so understanding. They get the title, to put it simply," she said. iCarly's Jennette McCurdy on Healing from 'Intense' Physical and Emotional Abuse by Her Mom Philip Cheung for The Washington Post via Getty McCurdy's mother died in 2013 from cancer — something the actress has both celebrated and grieved. In the memoir, McCurdy details her mother's abusive nature, from instilling eating disorders in McCurdy and forcing her to act to even showering her daughter until adolescence. The Biggest Bombshells from Jennette McCurdy's Memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died Because of McCurdy's tumultuous relationship with her mother, the title was always a non-negotiable. And McCurdy wants readers to know that she means it. "It was also a title that I knew I wanted early on. I wanted something that was bold and also something that I meant sincerely," she said. "I would never use a bold and attention-grabbing title if it weren't authentic. I would never do it if it were just coming from a flippant place. That's not my approach to humor." Brian Kimsley Josh Peck Applauds Jennette McCurdy for Being 'Brave, Funny and Thoughtful' in New Memoir The title has been scrutinized by some readers and applauded by others. "I knew that anybody who had experienced parental abuse would understand the title, and anybody who had a sense of humor would understand the title," she continued. In the memoir, McCurdy recounts her time on Nickelodeon from despising her work on iCarly to her long-rumored feud with Sam & Cat costar Ariana Grande. The now-retired actress told PEOPLE her childhood was mainly attempts to placate her mother — especially when it came to accepting Hollywood roles. "My mom had always dreamt of being a famous actor and she became obsessed with making me a star," she said. "I felt like my job was to keep the peace. And I wanted to make my mom happy." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. I'm Glad My Mom Died has sold out on Amazon and most other retailers since its release. Hardcover copies are now available to preorder for restock, though e-copies can be downloaded immediately.