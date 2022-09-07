Jennette McCurdy Praises 'Hugely Healing' Bond with Miranda Cosgrove: 'I'm Very Grateful'

Jennette McCurdy says her iCarly costar provided "a lot of comfort" during the breakdown of her relationship with her mother on a new episode of Red Table Talk

Published on September 7, 2022 12:00 PM

Jennette McCurdy has a former costar to thank for healing her relationship with women.

The iCarly alum, 30, says longtime friend Miranda Cosgrove helped her re-evaluate her issues with women amid a "very complicated relationship" with her mom.

"I'm very grateful for that friendship," McCurdy shared during the new Red Table Talk episode that dropped Wednesday on Facebook Watch. "It did provide me a lot of comfort in those really challenging years."

Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove
Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove. Brian Kimsley; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, McCurdy continued, "My relationship with Miranda was hugely healing to my concept of women. My mom was always saying, 'Men will never really know you and they'll hurt you, but women will know you deeply and then they'll hurt you, you tell me which is worse.''

McCurdy's new memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died details her fraught relationship with her late mother Debbie McCurdy while growing up in the spotlight.

"My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited," she told The New York Times last month. "It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn't know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing."

The former actress credits Cosgrove, 29, with helping her heal.

"I had three brothers who I love and I felt this sort of trust toward boys that I didn't feel toward girls very young," McCurdy said on RTT. "Miranda helped me to heal that relationship. It is something I still struggle with."

Miranda Cosgrove Helped Heal Jennette McCurdy’s Relationship with Women
Jennette McCurdy on Red Table Talk. Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

As McCurdy continues to work through her issues with women, she's sure of one thing about her relationship with her former costar.

"I love Miranda to pieces. I always will," she told Entertainment Tonight last month. "She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. And I just love her so much."

McCurdy continued, "We totally still keep in touch — not as often as we used to. We used to be attached at the hip. So it was very much that kind of relationship throughout, honestly, probably until our mid-20s. But now ... we're all 'growed up' in our different directions. But I'm always rooting for her."

The Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk drops new episodes Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

