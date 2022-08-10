Jennette McCurdy Explains Why She Loves Miranda Cosgrove 'to Pieces': 'She Helped Me Heal'

Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove starred on iCarly from 2007 to 2012, though McCurdy was struggling with family abuse behind the scenes

Published on August 10, 2022 11:48 AM
Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove
Photo: Brian Kimsley; Karwai Tang/WireImage

There's a lot of love in the iCarly family.

Jennette McCurdy explained why she still adores Miranda Cosgrove 10 years after the show ended on Nickelodeon.

"I love Miranda to pieces. I always will," McCurdy, 30, told Entertainment Tonight. "She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. And I just love her so much."

These days, she noted, "We totally still keep in touch — not as often as we used to. We used to be attached at the hip. So it was very much that kind of relationship throughout, honestly, probably until our mid-20s. But now ... we're all 'growed up' in our different directions. But I'm always rooting for her."

McCurdy's reflection on Cosgrove, 29, comes as the former child star shares her thoughts on the industry and her abusive upbringing in her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy details her mother's controlling nature — which resulted in an eating disorder for McCurdy — as well as some of the darker behind the scenes events at Nickelodeon.

In the book, McCurdy praises Cosgrove for being a kind friend during the most difficult years of McCurdy's life.

"The last I heard from her she said she was so excited to read it and sent a very supportive text about reading the book," McCurdy said of Cosgrove.

She added, "I can't wait for her to read the book. I think she'll laugh a lot. I think she'll relate a lot."

ICARLY, (from left): Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jennette McCurdy, 'iSell Penny Tees',
Everett

McCurdy previously told PEOPLE about a time she showed up at Cosgrove's home drunk — and ended up in an emergency situation when she tried to purge as a result of her eating disorder.

"I got to her place and she let me in and puts on a show and I go in her bathroom and I wake up three hours later and she had been pounding on the door asking if I was okay and there was no response," McCurdy said. "She couldn't get in, I locked the door and she was sitting there terrified, couldn't sleep because she was worried about me."

She added, "[Miranda] was an angel. I could not have gotten through my late teens and early 20s without her friendship. It moves me to think of how much she was there for me."

iCarly aired on Nickelodeon between 2007 at 2012. A reboot for the show aired on Paramount+ in 2021 without McCurdy's involvement. McCurdy also spent one season on the Nick spin-off Sam & Cat and shared bits of her feud with costar Ariana Grande in the memoir.

McCurdy has formally quit acting and turns her attention now to writing, comedy and her podcast Empty Inside. Cosgrove has spoken about McCurdy's recent revelations, telling The New York Times: "You don't expect things like that from the person in the room who's making everyone laugh."

