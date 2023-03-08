Jenna Ortega Reluctantly Dusts Off Viral 'Wednesday' Dance for 'Well-Written' 'SNL' Promo

Jenna Ortega has dusted off her dancing shoes for a special occasion.

The 20-year-old actress is set to make her hosting debut on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. Ahead of her appearance, Ortega stepped back into the character of Wednesday Adams to recreate the now-infamous viral dance number from her Netflix show Wednesday in a new promo for the episode.

Decked out in full Wednesday-inspired attire, the promo begins with the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy) approaching the actress to ask her to dance one more time.

"Honestly, this is really well-written," Ortega says after looking through a script that suggests the idea. "I just don't feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we've seen so much of it already. I think it's time to do something new."

Courtesy of Netflix

As the camera pans to the trio, Ortega points out their outfits after they expressed they "didn't want to do the dance either," with one funnyman responding while pretending to be unaware of Ortega's Addams family character, "Is this from your television program?"

Another jokes: "Wednesday Addams? More like Thursday Jones." After some hesitation, Ortega jumps in to dance along with the trio as the promo ends.

The dance number, which took place in episode 4 of Wednesday's first season, is set to The Cramps' 1981 song "Goo Goo Muck" and was choreographed by the actress herself. After the show became one of the most popular series on Netlifx, the dance took on a life of its own thanks to TikTok homages set to Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary."

As for that "well-written" comment about her SNL promo, it comes at an interesting time after Ortega detailed the amount of input she had while filming the breakout series.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday," she told Dax Shepard on this week's Armchair Expert podcast. "Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all," according to Ortega. "Her being in a love triangle made no sense."

She gave an example: "There was a line about, like, this dress she has to wear for a school dance and she said 'Oh my God, I love it. I can't believe I said that, I literally hate myself.' I had to go, 'No.' There was times on that set I almost became unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines."

Ortega continued, "I grew very, very protective of her. You can't lead a story and have no emotional arc."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, Wednesday is now streaming in full on Netflix.