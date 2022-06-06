Last year Netflix announced Jenna Ortega as the titular character in Wednesday, Tim Burton's upcoming series also featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman

Jenna Ortega Serves Up Spooky Wednesday Addams Vibes in First Look at 'Twisted' New Netflix Series

Jenna Ortega is taking her role in Netflix's upcoming horror series to another level!

On Monday, the streaming network released the first look at Ortega as Wednesday Addams in its upcoming, Tim Burton-helmed series Wednesday.

The Scream 5 actress makes a brief appearance in the trailer with long braided pigtails as she walks toward the camera while giving an eerie stare before snapping her fingers and disappearing into the dark.

"A twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton," reads the description in the teaser.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Credit: Matthias Clamer/Netflix

Burton, 63 — who is known for his work on famed fantasy-horror hits like Beetlejuice and Corpse Bride — is in charge of bringing his spooky expertise to the eight-episode series based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

"Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman," said Teddy Biaselli, Netflix's head of original series, previously in a statement. "And now, he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

Last year, Netflix first confirmed Ortega, 19, would star as the show's titular character before later tapping Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman to guest star as Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams.

The streaming giant also had since rounded out its main cast with 10 additional actors including Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases), Thora Birch (Ghost World, The Walking Dead), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period) and Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline).

Addams' characters were first introduced in a New Yorker comic strip in the late 1930s, consisting of parents Gomez and Morticia Addams, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, butler Lurch and Cousin Itt.

Several onscreen adaptations have been created since, including an ABC sitcom running from 1964 to 1966, two animated series in 1973 and 1992, another live-action show titled The New Addams Family in 1998, The Addams Family movie in 1991 and its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values, and two animated films in 2019 and 2021.

