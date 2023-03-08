Jenna Ortega Sparks Mixed Reactions for Revealing She Ad-Libbed 'Wednesday' Lines When Script Made 'No Sense'

Jenna Ortega has strong views on the writing behind Netflix's Wednesday — in fact, the 20-year-old actress had no reservations about changing the script on the fly during filming.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday," she told Dax Shepard on this week's Armchair Expert podcast.

"Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all," according to Ortega. "Her being in a love triangle made no sense."

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

The remarks prompted mixed reactions, with some fans commending Ortega's perspective.

"I really appreciate how candid Jenna Ortega seems to be about her experience working on Wednesday. You can be grateful for your success without being a hostage to 'I'm just grateful to be here,'" tweeted podcast host Jordan Crucchiola. "I hope she keeps being very honest about her challenges."

However, Ortega's take wasn't loved by all. Journalist Mark Harris shared, "No worries--after this interview, writers will be lining up to work with her!"

Writer Michael Sheridan added, "Yeesh... now I get why writers are getting a bit upset about her comments. The way this is framed... it appears she claims she knew better than the writers, better than Tim Burton, & she's why the show was a hit. I don't know if she meant that, but that's how this reads."

Michelle Dean, co-creator of Hulu's The Act, looked a level deeper as she noted, "well another dynamic going on here is that she's a teenage girl being instructed by male writers and male directors about how a teenage girl might behave."

Courtesy of Netflix

The Armchair Expert interview also included one example of a line Ortega completely axed from the script. "There was a line about, like, this dress she has to wear for a school dance and she said 'Oh my God, I love it. I can't believe I said that, I literally hate myself,'" Ortega said. "I had to go, 'No.' There was times on that set I almost became unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines."

She gave a reason for her constant changes, too. "I grew very, very protective of her," Ortega said, concluding, "You can't lead a story and have no emotional arc."

Shortly after the podcast episode aired, Ortega deleted her Twitter account.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wednesday has been renewed for a second season. Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.