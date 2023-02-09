Jenna Ortega's Return to 'You' Is Still in Play as Creator Teases 'Any Character Who's Not Dead [Is] Fair Game'

As Jenna Ortega settles into her niche starring in pitch-dark projects including Scream VI, Wednesday and X, the folks behind another thrilling production are hoping to reclaim a bit of the breakout star's time.

Three years after Ortega starred in the second season of Netflix's You, showrunner Sera Gamble was excited to invite Ortega back to once again portray L.A. teen Ellie, an unlikely friend and mentee of You's murderous stalker protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

"We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, 'Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'" Gamble told IndieWire. That "some show" was, of course, Ortega's star turn in Netflix's Addams Family spin-off Wednesday, which broke records for the streaming service and scored the 20-year-old actress a Golden Globe nomination.

Gamble continued, "It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again."

Gamble went on to share that anyone who viewers didn't see die on screen could be on the table to bring back this season — and maybe even those who have died aren't written off entirely either.

"Any character who's not dead who knows anything about Joe, it's fair game to try to exert any justice," she said. "And any character who is dead, [Joe] has a really active imagination."

Some possibilities include past cast members like Elizabeth Lail, Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold, Shay Mitchell, Carmela Zumbado, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, James Scully, Zach Cherry and John Stamos, among others.

While there are no guarantees of anyone being resurrected from the dead just yet, Tati Gabrielle is officially back this season, reprising her role as the librarian Joe follows to Europe after narrowly escaping him in season 3.

Though Ortega is currently slated to work on four films, including Scream VI, and the second season of Wednesday, all hope isn't lost for You fans — the actress herself has previously expressed interest in revisiting the show.

In 2019, she actress told Teen Vogue she would want to see Ellie return as an "even bigger badass."

"I don't want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he's evil, he does terrible things and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society," Ortega said at the time.

She added, "It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. She has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn't waste because of him."

The first five episodes of You's fourth season premiered Thursday on Netflix, while the remaining episodes arrive on March 9.