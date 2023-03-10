Entertainment TV Jenna Ortega Couldn't Look Paul Mescal in the Eye When They Met: 'I Was Kind of Freaking Out' The Wednesday star called the Oscar nominee "so talented and so good" despite their awkward first meeting at the 2023 SAG Awards By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 01:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Jenna Ortega admitted that she was starstruck at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 20-year-old Wednesday star recalled her first time meeting Paul Mescal, who was seated at the same table as her during the awards ceremony. "I was kind of freaking out because [Zendaya] was sitting next to Paul Mescal, who I think is so talented and so good," Ortega told host Jimmy Fallon of the Oscar nominee. "And I was so nervous to meet him and I knew he was going to be at my table. And I remember he introduced himself to me when I wasn't expecting it." "He was like, 'Oh, Hi! Nice to meet you. I'm Paul.' And I was nervous, I kind of couldn't look him in the eye so I fear that it was bit like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah. Aftersun was great,'" she said, reenacting their conversation. Jenna Ortega Reluctantly Dusts Off Viral Wednesday Dance for 'Well-Written' SNL Promo Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty; Monica Schipper/WireImage During the SAG Awards, Ortega — who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend — joined forces with Aubrey Plaza to present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series. Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards After a good 10 seconds of silence standing at the podium, Plaza, 38, finally said, "I don't know why they paired us up together." "I know, we have nothing in common," Ortega replied. Kevin Winter/Getty "We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before the two actors simultaneously recited, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations." "Okay, I see it now," Plaza joked. Fans couldn't get enough of their chilling chemistry at the awards show, Ortega said on the The Tonight Show she "would do anything" with the Parks and Recreation alum. "She's another one of those people where everyone kept saying, 'Oh you remind me of Aubrey, or, 'You two should get together,'" she added. "And we just never did until we were backstage then." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Wednesday is now streaming in full on Netflix.