Jenna Ortega Couldn't Look Paul Mescal in the Eye When They Met: 'I Was Kind of Freaking Out'

The Wednesday star called the Oscar nominee "so talented and so good" despite their awkward first meeting at the 2023 SAG Awards

Published on March 10, 2023 01:35 PM

Jenna Ortega admitted that she was starstruck at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 20-year-old Wednesday star recalled her first time meeting Paul Mescal, who was seated at the same table as her during the awards ceremony.

"I was kind of freaking out because [Zendaya] was sitting next to Paul Mescal, who I think is so talented and so good," Ortega told host Jimmy Fallon of the Oscar nominee. "And I was so nervous to meet him and I knew he was going to be at my table. And I remember he introduced himself to me when I wasn't expecting it."

"He was like, 'Oh, Hi! Nice to meet you. I'm Paul.' And I was nervous, I kind of couldn't look him in the eye so I fear that it was bit like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah. Aftersun was great,'" she said, reenacting their conversation.

Jenna Ortega poses backstage on Friday, December 16, 2022, Paul Mescal attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty; Monica Schipper/WireImage

During the SAG Awards, Ortega — who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend — joined forces with Aubrey Plaza to present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series.

After a good 10 seconds of silence standing at the podium, Plaza, 38, finally said, "I don't know why they paired us up together."

"I know, we have nothing in common," Ortega replied.

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

"We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before the two actors simultaneously recited, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

"Okay, I see it now," Plaza joked.

Fans couldn't get enough of their chilling chemistry at the awards show, Ortega said on the The Tonight Show she "would do anything" with the Parks and Recreation alum.

"She's another one of those people where everyone kept saying, 'Oh you remind me of Aubrey, or, 'You two should get together,'" she added. "And we just never did until we were backstage then."

Wednesday is now streaming in full on Netflix.

