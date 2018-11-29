Jenna Johnson Shares Gorgeous Photos from Her Wintry Engagement Shoot with Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson is one step closer to becoming a Mrs.!

The Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball champion, who is engaged to fellow professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, is sharing her gorgeous engagement photos with PEOPLE.

Taken the day after Thanksgiving at Little Cottonwood Canyon in Utah, the portraits show the couple frolicking in the snow.

“I really wanted to take them in Utah because it’s tradition for my family,” Johnson tells PEOPLE. “All of my siblings have taken their engagements there and the scenery is just truly breathtaking. I get emotional every time I look at these pictures. It captures my home and my love all in one.’

It’s going to be a busy few months for the couple, who will spend most of the holidays on the road for the Dancing with the Stars Tour, though they’ll be with family for Christmas in Los Angeles.

“Wedding planning is very exciting,” Johnson says. “It’s crazy how much has to go into one day, but we just want it to be a beautiful celebration for us and our families to enjoy.”

She first shared a sneak peek at the engagement shoot on Instagram.

“I’ve stared and cried at these pictures all morning,” Johnson captioned two photos, taken by photographer Summer Rae.

“@summer_rrae thank you SO much for capturing these tender moments while shooting our engagements!! I’m completely obsessed with these pictures,” wrote Johnson. “I CANNOT BELIVE IM GETTING MARRIED!!!! 😱.”

For the wintry photo session, the couple traveled to snow-adorned Little Cottonwood Canyon in Utah, where they were photographed outdoors.

While Chmerkovskiy, 32, opted for a white button-up shirt and tan-colored pants, bride-to-be Johnson, 24, donned a plunging, floor-length and flowy red gown.

The couple dated off-and-on beginning in 2015, but began publicly sharing their love story in 2017.

In June, Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson in Venice, Italy, where he got down on one knee and popped the question with a diamond sparkler. Chmerkovskiy worked with Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. to design Johnson’s rectangular cushion-cut diamond ring and secretly kept it in his backpack during the trip so Johnson couldn’t find it.

As for his decision to propose in the Italian city, Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE that he’s known since he was a teenager that one day he would get down on one knee there.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect.”

Chmerkovskiy added of Johnson, “My life has changed because of [her,] and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.”

In September, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about their 2019 nuptials, which Chmerkovskiy insisted is going to be similar to “My Big Fat Greek Wedding meets Eastern Promises meets Meet the Parents.”

“A big reason why I fell in love with Jenna was how much she cherishes her family. And my family means the world to me. Our families are very different but the common denominator is love,” he said. “Together we can build a bigger family and create a bigger village.”

Now planning for their wedding, the couple is most excited about bringing their loved ones together to celebrate.

“We both come from very big, passionate families, and so it’s going to be fun to have them all in one place,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait!”