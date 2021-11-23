Jenna Johnson Hopes Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Doesn't Leave DWTS: 'He's So Good at Dancing'

"I think that he is the best male dancer on the show," Jenna Johnson said of husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Val Chmerkovskiy said that he will "probably" be leaving the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for good, but his wife is hoping he'll stick around!

Ahead of Monday night's DWTS finale, Jenna Johnson — who is vying for her chance at the mirrorball trophy with partner JoJo Siwa — told Entertainment Tonight that if it was up to her, Chmerkovskiy, 35, would return for future seasons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I hope it's not [the end]," the season 30 finalist, 27, said. "I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly. I think that there is a lot more that we haven't seen from him that I would love to see."

competition in relationships Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

However, if Chmerkovskiy does decide to walk away, Johnson added, "I will support him no matter what, and I think it will be fun to see him try out new things that he wants to do. He's the most artistic person. I'd love to see him act, direct, pursue music… we'll see. I really hope it's not because he's so good at dancing."

As for Johnson herself, the So You Think You Can Dance alum revealed she doesn't plan on leaving the Emmy Award-winning show anytime soon.

"I will for sure be back here," she said. "It will be different [without him], but I think it would be also awesome."

Of her husband of two years, she added, "I love being able to do different projects from each other that we can support and help each other thrive on. So, I know he would be really invested in my season, just like he is now. But I'm not done dancing with my hubby on that floor yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Olivia Jade Giannulli, were eliminated during week 8 of the competition, the Ukrainian dance pro revealed he'll likely hang up his dance shoes.

"I've always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?" he said to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "Probably. Probably."

And despite his unexpected elimination during Janet Jackson week, Chmerkovskiy said he has "no regrets" about his DWTS career.

"I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season," he said. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to end it with."

"There's no burned bridges, there's nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show," Chmerkoskiy said at the time. "I hope I've served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it's mutually love and we'll see what happens in the future."

RELATED VIDEO: Val Chmerkovskiy 'Probably' Won't Return to Dancing with the Stars Next Season: 'I Have No Regrets'

The pro dancer first appeared on DWTS during its second season in 2006, and later competed with a partner in 2011. He won his first mirrorball trophy with partner Rumer Willis during the show's 20th season, and again with partner Laurie Hernandez in season 23.

On Monday, Johnson and Siwa will compete against celebrities Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots for the mirrorball trophy.