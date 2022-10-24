Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy returned to Dancing with the Stars on Monday evening to choreograph the show's opening number for Michael Bublé night. Johnson won the DWTS mirrorball trophy with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 2018, and made it to the finals the last two seasons with her partners Nev Shulman and JoJo Siwa, respectively. While she hasn't been competing this season, she recently moderated the Dancing with the Stars panel at the D23 convention in Anaheim, California. Ahead of Monday night's performance, the professional dancer, 28, opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to take a step back from the series after announcing that she and fellow pro dancer husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child, and how she felt "pressure" upon her return to the ballroom.

It was honestly a blast to choreograph the opening number. I still feel so much love and excitement towards the show, even though I'm not there this season.

When I was asked, I immediately said yes because obviously, and I was just so excited to be back on the stage and in the environment. There's no other feeling like it.

Then I was told that this opening number was going to be featuring all of the girls, which made me even more excited, because all these girls are so near and dear to my heart. And then Michael [Bublé] is going to be singing it live!

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

There just were so many exciting parts to it that it really made this whole process so much fun and [a] dream come true. I get to be pregnant and I get to be choreographing for the show — like, absolutely!

I feel like I've been really a part of the season, just through everything that's happening. Obviously through Val and Gabby [Windey], but just stepping back into the space and having to put my choreographer hat back on and being under a time limit, I felt the pressure again. But it's a great pressure. It's very motivating.

You're very inspired when you're surrounded by all of the talent there, but I had to be like, "Okay, well we need to jump back into this. 5, 6, 7, 8, let's go."

If you go to a ballroom competition, there's at least going to be five to seven Michael Bublé songs playing. I've always been so familiar with his music and it's always complimented ballroom dancing so well, and I'm really excited for our number because I don't feel like we've been able to see all of our girls show why they are the best in the business at ballroom and really show off their ballroom technique.

And so today, the intention for this piece was to go back to those basics and show why the girls of Dancing with the Stars are the best. They're really giving you full cha-cha technique. They look incredible.

I think they love it, because they get to be in their element — really in their element. So I'm really, really excited.

Eric McCandless/ABC

I have had some really incredible last few seasons that have taken a ton of my energy and concentration. I was able to make it to both finals for the past two seasons, and it's really taxing on your mental, your emotional, your physical [health]. Plus I've just consistently done, I think, 13 seasons in a row. So I felt like this was a perfect time for me to take a step back.

And I think for any artist or performer, I think it's always super healthy to take a break from something that you love, because it's only going to re-inspire and remind you why you do it, why you love to put yourself through this process.

When I watched the show, I'm like, "Oh, I miss dancing. I miss this experience, I miss my friends." But I feel so excited to support this season and I love watching my husband. I feel like he and Gabby are just having such an incredible season, that it's made me sitting out so worth it because I just get to see him thrive. So I'll happily be the pregnant wifey just supporting on the side.

As told to Stephanie Wenger

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.