The Office's Jenna Fischer Responds to Chrissy Teigen's Theory That Pam and Jim Are Divorced

Pam has spoken: She and Jim are still happily together.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, Jenna Fischer was asked for her reaction to Chrissy Teigen‘s recent theory that 10 years after their wedding on The Office, the beloved TV couple divorced.

“Together!” Fischer exclaimed in mock outrage. “They are together.”

Earlier this week, Teigen sent Twitter into a tailspin when she asked fans to weigh in on the couple’s fate with a poll, a decade after their wedding aired during the NBC sitcom’s sixth season in a two-part episode titled “Niagara.” And while 70 percent were hopeful about Pam and Jim (John Krasinski)’s future, predicting they were still together, Teigen reminded her followers that the poll wasn’t necessarily what they “hope” for, but rather what they “actually think” Jim and Pam’s true fate as a married couple was.

“I think they’re together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes and Pam still can’t figure out her phone so he never has to answer FaceTimes and he never gets caught,” Teigen tweeted.

She also guessed that Pam, who has two children with Jim by the end of the series, is “unhappy but content with their income and children so she’s like, whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs.”

Continuing, Teigen shared predictions about some of the other couples from the show: “Phyllis and Bob are def still together. Dwight and Angela still together. Michael and Holly definitely together. Mathematically (i got a C+) SOMEONE here has to be divorced. It’s Jim and Pam.”

On WWHL, Fischer and her costar Angela Kinsey — who just launched an Office-themed podcast, Office Ladies — weighed in with some of their own predictions about where the Dunder Mifflin gang is today.

According to Kinsey, her character Angela Martin and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) are still running the beet farm. “They’ve had many Schrute babies — they’re everywhere,” she insisted.

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Holly Flax (Amy Ryan) didn’t move back to Scranton, Fischer guessed, “but they’re happily married and they have two kids.”

One couple that definitely didn’t live happily ever after? Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) and Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak).

“No!” Kinsey and Fischer exclaimed in unison.

“They’re on-again, off-again,” Fischer clarified.

And last but not least, what happened to Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) and Bob Vance (Bobby Ray Shafer)?

“Phyllis had Bob killed and collected the money,” Fischer joked. “It’s a little-known fact.”

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Fischer, 45, said she truly believes that Pam and Jim got their happy ending.

“I just like to imagine that Pam and Jim are happily raising their family,” she said. “And I like to think that Pam has found a way to work her artistic life and weave her arts into her life someway. Maybe she’s still doing murals or maybe she’s an art teacher. I don’t know what it is, but I hope whatever she’s doing, that art is a big central part of her life.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.