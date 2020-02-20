Jenna Fischer Opens Up About John Krasinski’s Teapot Note to Pam on The Office: 'It Was Perfect'

Jenna Fischer won’t read and tell — but she is giving fans some behind-the-scenes intel on one of The Office‘s most iconic episodes!

On the actress’ podcast Office Ladies with costar Angela Kinsey, she revealed what was in the note that Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) stole back out of the teapot he got for Pam Beesly in the “Christmas Party” episode in season 2.

As Fischer, 45, pointed out during the podcast, fans have been clamoring to know what Jim wrote in the note to Pam ever since.

“When we reached out to fans to ask them what they wanted to know about the Christmas episode, I would say that about 80 percent of the comments and emails we received were along the lines of, ‘What is in the teapot note?'” Fisher told Kinsey.

“Because, as you know, in this episode, Pam does not read it, it is not revealed,” the Splitting Up Together star explained. “Then, in season 9, there’s a scene where Jim has the documentary film crew put together footage of their romance, and he shows it to Pam, and Pam sees that there was a note that Jim steals back, and then he hands it to her and she reads it.”

Image zoom Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski NBC

“From the time that Jim stole the note, it drove people crazy,” Fischer said. “They always wanted to know what had been written in the note. Would Pam ever get the note? For years and years. Will he ever give her the note? Around the time of the wedding, people wanted him to give it to her as a wedding gift.”

“I’m going to say something that I’ve never said before, I also feel like I’m maybe going to cry,” Fischer said, adding that only she and Krasinski, 40, know what the note she read in season 9 said.

“In that episode in season 9, I believe Greg [Daniels] suggested to John that he write a personal message from himself to me just saying what our time together on The Office meant to him,” Fischer said, recalling how emotional the entire cast was at the time because they were wrapping up the beloved sitcom.

Fischer said that the note served as Krasinski’s goodbye to her, noting a similarity to the scene in which Pam says goodbye to Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott in season 7.

Image zoom Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU

“So I’m on camera, and I open up this note that John’s written me, and I just start crying, I just start bawling,” Fischer said, adding, “the first take was probably not usable.”

“It was the sweetest note,” Fischer said — but fans will never know exactly what it said.

“And you know on camera, Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said,’ but just know it was perfect. Well I’ll never say what John wrote, but I will say, just know it was perfect.”