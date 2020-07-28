"I don't know how to explain it, because it's a little bit like telling kids there's no Santa," said the actress

Jenna Fischer Says Fans of The Office 'Don't Understand' That She and John Krasinski Aren't a Couple

The Office may have ended seven years ago, but some viewers still can't wrap their head around the fact that Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski's aren't together in real life.

On Tuesday's episode of An Oral History of The Office, a new podcast about the beloved workplace comedy, Fischer admitted that she has hard time explaining to fans that she and Krasinski are just former on-screen lovers, as she feels like she's shattering the illusion of the show.

Throughout the series' nine-season run, Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Fischer) served as relationship goals for viewers.

"People don't know how John and I are not a couple in real life," Fischer told host Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the series. "They don't understand it."

"I don't know how to explain it, because it's a little bit like telling kids there's no Santa," she added.

Fischer, 46, explained that she feels like she has to "justify" why she and Krasinski, 40, aren't "actually in love." (Krasinski has been married to actress Emily Blunt since 2010, and Fischer wed writer and director Lee Kirk the same year.)

"The bottom line is that we were playing characters, but I know that if people think of us as John and Jenna, then it's destroying some of the magic of Jim and Pam," Fischer said.

The actress added that Jim and Pam relationship's even doubled as inspiration for many real-life couples.

"A lot of people say things to me like, 'I think I found my Pam, I think I found my Jim,' you know, using us as like...a noun for love," she said.

After adorable, endless flirting back and forth, Jim and Pam finally confirmed their relationship in season 4 and tied the knot in season 6 — after Pam found out she was pregnant. Pam got pregnant again in season 8 after the writers decided to write in Fischer's real-life pregnancy.

In the book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, which was published in March, author Andy Greene revealed that the show's creator Greg Daniels envisioned a much different path for Jim and Pam, who were married with two kids at the end of the series.

Instead of wrapping things up with the couple going strong, the show had originally planned to split up the lovebirds in season 9. The writers even wanted to introduce a relationship triangle with Pam and the docuseries' cameraman, Brian.