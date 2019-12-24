Jenna Fischer Reveals the Awkward Compliment Fans of The Office Give Her

Jenna Fischer has had a number of memorable fan encounters since her role as the beloved Pam Beesly on The Office ended in 2013.

The actress and her Office costar Angela Kinsey recently reunited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Ellie Kemper, who joined the NBC comedy series in season 5. During the show, Fischer, 45, recalled some hilarious fan encounters she’s had in recent years.

“I’ve had young fans come up to me in stores and they say ‘You look like an older version of that girl Pam from The Office,’ ” Fischer said.

“And I say, ‘I am an older version of her.’ It’s literally me, 15 years later,” she joked.

Kemper, 39, complimented Fischer, telling her, “I would argue, Jenna, it’s a younger version of you.”

Later on in the show, Kemper asked Fischer and Kinsey, 48, whether or not they would participate in an Office reunion or reboot.

“I would not do an Office reboot, but I would love to do a reunion special,” Fischer said. “I’d like to get us all together again.”

Kinsey, meanwhile, revealed that she would be all in for whatever came about: “I would do anything they would call me to do. So if you wanna call me, I’m around,” she said.

In mid-October, Fischer and Kinsey kicked off a podcast together, called Office Ladies. The podcast delves into behind-the-scenes stories about Pam Beesly, Angela Martin, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin gang.

“We’ve been wanting to work together again ever since we stopped working together,” Fischer told PEOPLE before the podcast launched. “Angela and I became best friends because we were cast on The Office together, we worked together and saw each other every day. I think the hardest part for me about it ending was that I didn’t get to see my best friend every day anymore.”

Although Kinsey, admitted that they “don’t consider ourselves the experts on The Office in any way,” they are open to discussing what audiences are eager to have answered. “The fans are more experts than we are, so we are going to be looking for questions. We want to talk about the things that people want to know about.”