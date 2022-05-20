"The cast was pretty shocked," Jenna Fischer tells PEOPLE about the surprise visit she and Kinsey paid to the off-Broadway show's stars

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey 'Sneak In' to Surprise the Cast of The Office! A Musical Parody

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey recently returned to their roots during a visit to Dunder Mifflin... sort of.

The Office stars crashed Thursday night's performance of the off-Broadway show The Office! A Musical Parody at the Jerry Orbach Theater in New York City while in town to promote their book Office BFFS, surprising the cast after sneaking into the theater with management's help

"When Angela and I were planning our book launch in New York I said, 'We should sneak in and see that Office musical,'" Fischer, 48, tells PEOPLE. "I was originally just thinking of it as a fun best friend thing to do on our last night in town together."

Adds Kinsey, 50: "When Jenna suggested it to me, I said, 'Heck yeah!' We went on our last night in New York and it was a blast and the perfect way to end our week there."

Jenna Fischer with The Office! A Musical Parody's Jim, Ben S. Daniel

To keep their surprise under wraps, the pair slid into the show's Instagram DMs to give them a head's up about their visit and even snuck in after the lights went down and sat in the back row before spending intermission in the rehearsal room.

"At one point we had to sneak to the bathroom and I told Angela we can't talk because people recognize our voices from the podcast now," Fischer notes. "I kept pinching her when I thought stuff was funny."

"The cast was pretty shocked. Except I found out that the actress who plays Angela [Dana Cullinane] spotted us in the audience during the second act. I think it was surreal for all of us," she adds.

They even graced the cast, crew and audience with signed copies of their tell-all book Office BFFS: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There, which hit bookshelves this week.

Angela Kinsey with The Office! A Musical Parody's Dwight, Thomas Short

The visit a long time coming for Fischer, who passed the theater years ago and saw a sign for the show after it opened in 2018. The musical has been on her must-see list ever since.

"I was really impressed with how the writers were able to get so many moments from all nine seasons into one show. And the actors really nailed each role. It made me so happy to see the audience laughing and cheering at these characters we all love," Kinsey raves.

"My favorite part was getting to sit in the audience and feel the joy in the room during the performance," Fischer says. "The joy for The Office and for these crazy characters. It was so fun to see its legacy in action like that."

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey visit The Office! A Musical Parody

Fischer and Kinsey starred on The Office as artistic receptionist Pam Beesly and uptight accountant Angela Martin, respectively, for the show's nine-season run on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

They've since reminisced about their time on the show while reconnecting with costars and sharing behind-the-scenes stories on their Office Ladies podcast, which launched in 2019.

Meanwhile, U.S. Office creator Greg Daniels has said that a revival is "probably more likely" now that the original series is available on NBC's Peacock app, but there are "no plans" yet. NBCU content chief Susan Rovner has said that the network is "standing by" for whenever Daniels, 58, is ready for a reboot.