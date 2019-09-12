Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Are Starting a Podcast Breaking Down Every Episode of The Office

Image zoom Angela Kinsey, Jenna Ficsher Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This upcoming podcast already deserves all of the Dundees!

If you’re a fan already sad about The Office leaving Netflix at the end of next year, don’t worry — there’s a new opportunity to experience every episode all over again!

Stars and real-life BFFs Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are launching an Office-themed podcast that will delve into behind-the-scenes stories about Pam Beesly, Angela Martin, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin gang.

The podcast, titled “Office Ladies,” comes from Stitcher’s comedy podcasting network, Earwolf, and will launch on October 16, the company announced Wednesday.

Both Fischer, 45, and Kinsey, 48, expressed their excitement for the project on Instagram on Wednesday.

“My bff @angelakinsey and I are excited to be teaming up with @earwolf to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies!” Fischer wrote in her caption, sharing a photo of herself and Kinsey gleefully tossing popcorn into the air with huge smiles on their faces.

“Each week we will watch an episode of The Office and tell you all the behind-the-scenes scoop and trivia…the kind of stuff that only two people who were there can know,” Fischer’s caption continued.

“There might be some tangents about our lives, our friendship, our cats and our Target runs. We will also answer your questions!! It starts Wednesday October 16th so get ready to watch The Office with us!!” continued Fischer. “We can’t wait! #theoffice #officeladies #bffs (‘Office Ladies’ will be available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere you can download podcasts.)”

Kinsey’s echoed Fischer’s post: “Aaaaah!! I get to work with my bff again! I am SO excited to share with you all that @msjennafischer and I are doing a podcast with @earwolf !” she wrote, sharing the same photo.

“Our show, Office Ladies, combines two of my favorites things The Office and getting to hang out with my real life bff! They’ll be lots of behind the scenes stories and lots of us just being bffs. Office Ladies will be available on Oct. 16th on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and anywhere you can download podcasts! 💃 #woohoooo #officeladies”

Fischer and Kinsey both played key roles in the beloved NBC sitcom. Fischer played the Scranton brach of Dunder Mifflin’s receptionist-turned-sales rep Pam Halpert (née Beesly), while Kinsey played the cat-loving accountant Angela Martin.