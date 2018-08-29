Jenna Elfman is getting candid about her relationship with Scientology.

Sitting down on PEOPLE’s Chatter talk show Tuesday, Elfman, 46, who has been a Scientologist for 28 years, revealed how she handles the criticism of the religion.

“Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” said Elfman, who shares two children — sons Story, 11, and Easton, 8 — with husband Bodhi Elfman, to whom she has been married since 1995.

“We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there,” she said. “Raising children, maintaining my sanity in a crazy world. Our world is crazy, it’s getting crazier, and Hollywood is the ne plus ultra of crazy.”

Jenna Elfman and husband Bodhi Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Elfman went on to talk about some of the courses that Scientology offers to its members. “I think that anything that works tends to get attacked,” she said.

While she couldn’t pinpoint a specific misconception about the church, the star said, “It’s been so workable for me.”

“I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energized and vivacious and happy. I like literally have so much going on. Why am I going to go: ‘You know, let me put some negativity in my life. Let me go see who’s being a bigot.’ Why would I search for bigotry in this world when it’s the one thing that’s been this huge help in my life to keep me sane and to raise great kids?” said Elfman, who encouraged people to not believe everything they hear about Scientology.

Jenna Elfman Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Elfman is one of numerous Scientologists in Hollywood — including Tom Cruise, Erika Christensen, Elisabeth Moss and Danny Masterson — though the church has been criticized in recent years by some prominent former members.

Leah Remini famously left Scientology in 2013 and has since dedicated her career to exposing what she claims to be a system of lies and abuse within Scientology.

“I’ve been given a second chance at life and so has my family. It’s like a rebirth,” the actress told PEOPLE in November 2015 about leaving Scientology. “I am lucky and blessed.”

Like Remini, Paul Haggis also left Scientology.

Haggis made an appearance on Remini’s A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath, series last year, where he discussed his departure from the church in 2009 after 35 years as a member.