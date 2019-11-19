Jenna Dewan Is 'Speechless' over James Van Der Beek's DWTS Elimination After Wife's Miscarriage

Jenna Dewan is sending love and support to James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly as they mourn the loss of their sixth child

During Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, announced that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage over the weekend. Although Van Der Beek was unsure if he would be able to dance on the live semifinals episode, Kimberly pushed him to continue competing.

Unfortunately, after dancing in her honor, James and pro partner Emma Slater landed in jeopardy and were eliminated from the ABC reality dancing competition series. (Singer Ally Brooke tried to go home instead, but James graciously rejected her offer.)

Among the DWTS viewers who were shocked to see James sent home was Dewan, 38, who expressed her disappointment on social media.

“I. Am. Speechless,” the actress posted on her Instagram Story.

“I will never understand @dancingabc sending @vanderjames home. He was absolutely amazing every single week,” wrote the dancer and former World of Dance host.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and James Van Der Beek Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock; Rich Fury/Getty

RELATED: James Van Der Beek Admitted He Needed DWTS to Cope with Miscarriage, Says Partner Emma Slater

In a second Instagram Story, Dewan sent loving support to the Van Der Beek family during this heart-wrenching time.

“Sending all my love to sister @vanderkimberly @vanderjames and family,” wrote Dewan, who is pregnant with her second child. “The love you guys share is inspiring,” she posted alongside a red heart emoji and the praying hands emoji.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/ Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/ Instagram

Just one week ahead of the DWTS season 28 finale, James revealed the heartbreaking miscarriage news in a video package.

Image zoom Kimberly and James Van Der Beek Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond,” he said on Monday’s show.

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” he said. “It makes you more human.”

The actor also dedicated his dance to his wife, saying, “Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us, so here we go, babe.”

Image zoom James and Kimberly Van Der Beek with their five children James Van Der Beek/Instagram

RELATED: What James Van Der Beek Told Ally Brooke After She Offered to Surrender Her Spot in DWTS Finale

He further shared the sad news on Instagram, writing, “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being.”

“Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one,” he continued. “Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, ‘There are no words…’ and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

Image zoom James and Kimberly Van Der Beek with their five children James Van Der Beek/Instagram

James and Kimberly are parents to Gwendolyn, 16 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 5½, and Olivia, 9, plus big brother Joshua, 7½.

Also on Monday night, Kimberly thanked her followers for their support following the news, and shared more details about what she had gone through.

“Thank you everyone for all the love,” Kimberly, 37, said. “I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all so I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

RELATED: Kimberly Van Der Beek Reveals Baby Was a Boy and Says ‘I Almost Lost My Life’ During Miscarriage

“In 48 hours we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life,” she revealed. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

“And James got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars,” she added. “I’m pretty shocked. It is worth noting that Ally is a beautiful dancer and we love her like family. And she tried to give her spot to James, she tried quitting the show. Little angel.”

Kimberly concluded: “But yeah, I’m not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point I will.”