Jenna Dewan on Her Busy Work Schedule and Wedding Planning with Steve Kazee: 'Sooner Than Later'

The actress and dancer, who is currently a judge on CBS' new series Come Dance with Me, is busy juggling multiple work projects as well as planning her wedding

Jenna Dewan is a busy bee!

On the work front, the actress/producer/dancer, 41, just began her run as a judge on CBS' new family dance competition series Come Dance with Me, in addition to her recurring roles on ABC's The Rookie and the CW's Superman & Lois.

Outside of work, she's happy at home with actor and fiancé Steve Kazee, their son Callum, 2, and her daughter Everly, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

PEOPLE caught up with Dewan on the heels of Come Dance With Me's series premiere to hear about her new and ongoing projects, as well as an update on family life at home and wedding planning.

Jenna Dewan Steve Kazee Credit: WWE

What are you enjoying about being a judge on the new series, which features talented young dancers paired up with an untrained family member and performing each week?

JENNA DEWAN: I thought it was the sweetest idea, and what a cool way to bond with your family, as well as celebrating dance every week on TV. After having two kids, you really think about what kind of shows you can watch together as a family. We are always looking for fun family-viewing shows, and I just thought this would be a great thing to be a part of, that I could also watch with my family.

What do you like most about taking on the judge role versus a hosting or performing gig?

Being able to be a part of the journeys of these dancers and their parents. And I kind of enjoy being able to be free to express constructive criticism from my 20-plus years as a dancer and to give them what I'm seeing, in an effort to help them. Whereas in the past, with different dance projects, I've been either dancing or I was hosting. So, this is a new way for me to really get to speak on what I know about dancing. Also, what I know about being a parent.

You're also on two other shows, The Rookie and Superman & Lois. What has that been like this year?

I love being a part of The Rookie. I love working with [star] Nathan Fillion. We have a blast together and he's such a good human being. And the creator Alexi [Hawley] and the writers give me the most fun things to do. My character Bailey is not just a firefighter, I'm a Capoeira instructor, motorbiker, you name it. There are so many things I get to play with, not to mention stunt work. And Superman & Lois on the CW, going back and revisiting Lucy Lane, the character I played on Supergirl is really fun. Plus I'm working with my best friend Emmanuelle Chriqui who's on that show.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Talks About 'Unique' Bonding Experience That 'Come Dance with Me' Offers

What are your kids into lately?

Evie is really into Irish dancing. She's been taking classes and that's been really fun for her. She's growing up so beautifully. Callum's at a really fun age, as well. We're learning he's a bit of a party animal. [At social gatherings], he loves showing off [and] throwing his basketball. He's a riot.

How's the wedding planning going?

We are figuring it out, now that the world is coming back into a little bit of a better, easier place to all get together. We're really trying to figure out the details and we'll be there sooner than later.

Dewan's Come Dance with Me airs Fridays on CBS, The Rookie airs Sundays on ABC and Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays on the CW.