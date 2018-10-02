Jenna Dewan Reveals She Will No Longer Host World of Dance: 'It Has Been An Absolute Thrill'

Jenna Dewan is saying goodbye to World of Dance — sort of!

On Monday, the 37-year-old, who has been the show’s host since season one, announced her departure from the NBC reality competition series.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers! I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3,” Dewan captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing on set.

While she will no longer serve as the show’s host, Dewan revealed she will be a part of World of Dance in some capacity.

“But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible,” Dewan continued. “It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my @nbc family, @jlo, @derekhough @neyo and everyone involved in this journey.”

“We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone ❤️❤️”

Sources say Dewan’s decision to leave the show was due to a scheduling issue, and production considers her to be irreplaceable so there will be no host for season three.

Dewan currently has a reoccurring role on The Resident, which premieres on Fox Monday night.

She will also appear alongside Anna Camp, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Hyland and Tyler James Williams in Lakeshore Entertainment’s The Wedding Year as well as her forthcoming Netflix musical drama Mixtape.

Jenna Dewan on World of Dance Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In addition to her work on screen, Dewan is mother to daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

In August, Dewan spoke with PEOPLE at the Amazon Back-to-School Prep event in Los Angeles, where she revealed she wasn’t as eager as her 5-year-old daughter about all the new milestones coming up.

“She’s starting kindergarten, which is a big transition,” Dewan explained. “She’s very excited. She knows she’s a big girl, and… they understand it’s a big step.”

“I think she’s most excited that they have new teachers, and new classes. … She’s ready for the change. I’m not. She is.”