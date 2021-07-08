"I feel more grounded in my body," the actress said earlier this year of turning 40

Jenna Dewan Goes Nude on Instagram as She Pampers Herself with a Bath: 'Self Love'

Jenna Dewan is treating herself to some self love.

Dewan shared some photos from a recent soak in a bath on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "Swipe for self love 🍃 🌿 #humpday."

In the first photo, the actress' back is to the camera as she holds her hair to the side, showing off an angel wing tattoo at the nape of her neck. In the second photo, Dewan perches on the edge of the bath as she gives herself an embrace.

Several of Dewan's famous friends praised her in the post's comments section. "Damn girl, gorgeous!!!" wrote Kate Bosworth. "Wow yes," Christina Milian added, while Rumer Willis posted three fire emojis.

In February, Dewan opened up about welcoming son Callum Michael, who turned 1 in March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ringing in a new decade last December.

"I feel better in my skin," Dewan told Women's Health of turning 40. "I feel more grounded in my body. I feel excited for this next decade and what is available to create. Even in this crazy year, I still have that feeling."

"You can't really control how life is going to look — you just know how you want to feel. I am in no way at that point where I'm like, 'I've got it all figured out,'" she continued. "I'm still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of that is in flux. I am not one of those people who thinks change doesn't happen. Instead, I own it, I'm happy with it, and I'm excited to see what develops from it."

Dewan shares Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee. She's also mom to 8-year-old daughter Everly, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The Soundtrack actress previously told PEOPLE that because she was "already holed up with a newborn" when the COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020, the pandemic hadn't affected her day-to-day too much.