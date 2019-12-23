Jenna Dewan Brings 2 Strangers Together to Dance on a Blind Date in Flirty Dancing Sneak Peek

The two dance together at LACMA's Urban Light installation

By Natalie Stone
December 23, 2019 12:00 PM

Jenna Dewan is helping strangers find love one dance at a time.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the second episode of Fox’s upcoming Dewan-hosted dating series, Flirty Dancing, two strangers — Cy and Sharaud — go on a blind dancing date, during which no words are spoken. But although the pair doesn’t speak at all during the choreographed number, set to “Peer Pressure” by James Bay feat. Julia Michaels, the attraction between them is evident.

After dancing together at LACMA’s Urban Light installation in Los Angeles, Cy is beaming as she approaches the camera and exclaims, “Yes, yes and yes!”

“My heart is going like 100 miles,” she says. “My heart says heck yeah. Yes. Yes! All of it.”

Jenna Dewan
Rich Fury/Getty Images

On the new show, premiering Dec. 29, complete strangers are each taught half of a dance routine before meeting for the first time on a blind date, where they’ll dance together without saying a word.

Based on the U.K. series of the same name, Fox’s Flirty Dancing will feature singles who will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom they have the strongest connection.

Among the choreographers who will appear on the show are Dancing with the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Sharna Burgess.

Flirty Dancing premieres Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

