DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Sharna Burgess Join Jenna Dewan's New Dating Series Flirty Dancing

Dancing with the Stars‘ Val Chmerkovskiy and Sharna Burgess will soon be dancing with strangers!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the DWTS pros and Mirrorball Trophy champions are joining the upcoming Jenna Dewan-hosted Fox dating series Flirty Dancing as choreographers.

On the new show, premiering Dec. 29, complete strangers are each taught half of a dance routine before meeting for the first time on a blind date, where they’ll dance together without saying a word.

In addition to Chmerkovskiy, 33, and Burgess, 34, Dominque Kelley (of Broadway’s In The Heights), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Kat Burns, and So You Think You Can Dance‘s Travis Wall, Tyce Diorio, Chloe Arnold and Jonathan Redavid will be showcasing their choreography talents.

Based on the U.K. series of the same name, Fox’s Flirty Dancing will feature singles who will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom they have the strongest connection.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format — it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials of Fox Entertainment, in a statement. “It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries.”

“Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor,” Wade continued. “So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love.”

Flirty Dancing premieres Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.