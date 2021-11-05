Her Supergirl character Lucy Lane will be a recurring character on Season 2

Jenna Dewan 'Couldn't Be More Excited to Be Back Playing' Lucy Lane on Superman & Lois

Jenna Dewan is reprising one of her favorite roles.

The Step Up actress, 40, shared a photo with Elizabeth (Bitsie) Tulloch on the set of Superman & Lois on Instagram Friday. "The Lane sisters ❤️," Dewan captioned the photo. "Couldn't be more excited to be back playing Lucy Lane on Superman and Lois 😍."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Another photo in her post showed Dewan's trailer, with the name Lucy Lane on the door.

Dewan will reprise her role as Lucy Lane on Season 2 of The CW superhero series. She first played the little sister of Lois Lane on another CW superhero series, Supergirl.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The shows are inspired by the DC Comics, particularly the Superman saga. The CW also hosts DC Arrowverse-inspired shows The Flash, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. Superman & Lois is the latest addition.

Lucy will be a recurring character on Superman & Lois season 2, The Hollywood Reporter previously confirmed.

Season 1 of the series focused on Lois and Clark Kent's parenting skills in a modern society. That doesn't mean everything is peaceful, especially with kids who may have incredible powers.

A formal release date for season 2 of Superman & Lois has yet to be announced, but it's expected to air on The CW in 2022.