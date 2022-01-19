The Rookie's Jenna Dewan Calls Working with Fiancé Steve Kazee for First Time a 'Cool Experience'

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, who welcomed their first child in 2020, appear in ABC's The Rookie

Jenna Dewan's love life and work life collided on The Rookie.

The star got to act alongside her fiancé Steve Kazee for the first time in an episode of the ABC drama as viewers are introduced to her character Bailey's husband — played by Kazee.

Dewan, 41, opened up about the experience in a conversation on Live with Kelly and Ryan! Wednesday morning. "Yes, that was really fun to watch," she said of the episode. "That's Steve — that's my fiancé in real life and they asked him to come on and play my husband who is a narcissistic abusive psychopath, basically."

The plot of the episode followed Bailey's at-home abuse, but despite the serious topic, Dewan said she enjoyed the powerful storyline. "But it was wonderful, I heard from so many people about that portrayal and woman who ware in abusive relationships and how you unravel from that," she said. "They give me so much wonderful, deep stuff to do on that show."

The Step Up actress also joked how the episode may have defused tension at home. "It was interesting, it was fun," she said of acting with Kazee, 46. "We've never worked together before and it was obviously super intense. It was such a cool experience cause you basically get to do that and come home like, 'Oh, I got to yell at you all day.' Got that out of my system!"

Dewan got her start in Hollywood as a dancer, and has appeared in a handful of drama series, including The Resident and Witches of East End. Kazee has a background in theater, and has appeared in musicals like Once, for which he won a 2012 Tony Award, and Lovestruck: The Musical.

Dewan and Kazee have been engaged since 2020, and welcomed a child together the same year. Dewan is also mom to daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

There's no rushing down the aisle for Dewan, who is putting COVID safety ahead of her wedding. "Can we gather? How safe is it? Where will we gather?" she said to E! News of wedding planning in December. "So we're gonna take our time, we're not rushing, and we're gonna kinda see how the next year shakes out and go from there."