Bachelor in Paradise's Jenna Cooper Vows to Prove She Didn't Cheat on Jordan Kimball

Jenna Cooper has steadfastly denied the allegations she was secretly dating another man throughout her relationship with Jordan Kimball — and now, the Bachelor in Paradise star has promised to provide fans with cold hard proof.

Earlier this month, blogger Reality Steve said he was contacted by someone who claimed to be dating Cooper during and after her time on the show. This person called her a “manipulator” who “uses men for money and business help and loves the attention along the way.”

The report — which broke just as their romantic beachside engagement was airing on the show’s season finale — also included alleged screenshots of text exchanges between Cooper and the unidentified man in which she purportedly told him, “Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him. I’m better than him and once I’m able to I’ll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it’ll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has.”

Kimball subsequently ended the engagement, but Cooper has denied the affair and insists the texts were “completely fabricated” — and now, she claims to have hired a forensic analyst to prove it.

“Obviously, like I already knew…the forensic analysis of my electronic devices and iCloud account prove that the fraudulent text messages posted by ‘Reality’ Steve were not mine,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “There is growing and compelling evidence pointing to who was behind this attack on me, and it is very sad. Given the legal issues and ongoing investigation, I am delaying posting the forensic data until the investigation is fully completed.”

“One thing is for sure, there is a huge twist and it is killing me keeping it quiet while the investigation is completed,” she said. “You WILL be hearing more about this in the next few weeks, but I am going to attempt to start moving on with my life. #TheWaitIsWorthIt #JusticeServedCold.”

Last week, Cooper said she felt “compelled” to share the results from the forensic analysis with Kimball before anyone else.

“It is insulting to hear that anyone would question my character in that way when my biggest passion is to empower women,” she said. “This is why I am standing up for myself and refusing to be a victim. I did nothing wrong, and despite what accusatory statements negative gossip bloggers have to say…I have a voice too, and it will be heard! I am standing up for myself and any woman who has ever been mistreated, overpowered, sexualized, or made to feel unworthy of sharing her story. I have God and the truth on my side, and in the end that’s all I need. I will not be silenced.”

Kimball has yet to publicly respond to Cooper’s posts but previously told PEOPLE he is convinced the allegations are true.

“I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her,” he said. “She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”

“It felt like a body drop,” he continued. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”