Jenna Bush Hager Shares Throwback Photo with Dad and Sister as Texas Rangers Redo Baseball Stadium

Jenna Bush Hager is looking back on an important part of her childhood with fond memories.

On Tuesday, the Today co-host, 37, shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush holding their dad and former president George W. Bush‘s hand as they stood outside of the Texas Rangers’ baseball stadium together.

The reminiscent snap came two days after the Rangers played their final game in Globe Life Park — the team’s home stadium for nearly three decades — and prepare to usher in a new era with the construction of Globe Life Field.

It was additionally meaningful as George, 73, is the former Managing General Partner of the Rangers and helped construct the stadium, but left his position in 1994 after being elected as Governor of Texas. (He later sold his stake in the team in 1998.)

Looking back on her time in the Arlington ballpark, Jenna said she was lucky to have such wonderful memories with her family and recalled how she even had an opportunity to share those experiences with her own daughter, Margaret “Mila” Laura — a moment which was captured in a secondary snap on her Instagram.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager, George W. Bush, and Barbara Pierce Bush Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

“Although I’m back home, my heart is still in Texas,” Jenna captioned the photos. “I was surprised how emotional it was to take Mila to her first game (the last game in the stadium her Jefe helped build)”

“But then I saw this picture,” she continued, referencing the throwback shot. “This was my childhood: my parents brought us to almost every game. Baseball meant family. It meant slow evenings under the stars, bubble gum and conversations about everything and nothing.”

“How lucky we were. How lucky I am,” she added.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager with Mila Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Just a few days earlier, the new mother of three shared a series of snaps from her family’s recent visit to Globe Life Park, which she revealed was also Mila’s first time at a professional baseball game.

“Sweetest first baseball game for Mila—last game in the stadium that for the last 26 years brought us so many memories,” she wrote beside the photos which were headlined by a group shot of Jenna, her father, her mother Laura Bush, and Mila, 6.

Along with the family snap, Jenna also shared several photos that saw herself posing with Mila, George smiling with Mila on his lap, and a sweet shot of Jenna with her friend Lela Rose.

“I was Mila’s age when my dad first started working for the Rangers, taught me to keep score and under these Texas stars we met some dear friends,” Jenna added in the caption of the post.

Aside from reminiscing on her childhood and making new memories with her daughter, Jenna has remained busy in her personal and professional life.

In August, the star welcomed her third child, son Henry “Hal” Harold, with husband Henry Hager and the family has been soaking up every moment with him since.

Jenna and Barbara also recently announced that they were publishing a new children’s book called Sister’s First (the same name as their 2017 bestselling memoir) and embarking on a book tour in the Northeast, in Illinois and, of course, in Texas, where they were raised.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush Little, Brown Books

The book, set to be published on Nov. 12, follows a young girl who becomes a big sister — and the adventures the two go on, bonding them for life.

“Being born a twin was the luckiest thing that ever happened to us and as we’ve grown older, our definition of ‘sisters’ has expanded to include friends and colleagues,” the Bush twins told PEOPLE. “Sisters First is also a love story to them, as well as to the next generation of girls.”

“It is our wish for all women and girls — whether blood sisters or dear friends — that the power of sisterhood fills their lives with confidence and joy,” they added in their statement.